What To Watch Friday: Star City Wraps, Big Brother: Unlocked Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Star City" Season 1 comes to a close, Jerry O'Connell joins the "Big Brother: Unlocked" panel, and the FIFA World Cup continues.
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Showtimes for July 10, 2026
Cape Fear
Anna and Tom kick off a dangerous plot against Max; seeking answers, Natalie hits the road.
The Chi
Tiff throws herself into hosting Kiesha's bachelorette party while Emmett's bachelor party gets turned upside down; Bakari makes a decision.
Faces of Death
A woman (Barbie Ferreira) working as a content moderator discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders, but in an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether they're real or fake; Charli XCX, Josie Totah, and Jermaine Fowler co-star.
The Long Walk
Set in a dystopian 1970s, 50 boys compete in an annually televised walking contest where each kid must maintain a steady pace or die trying; Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Mark Hamill star.
Reminders of Him
A woman (Maika Monroe) hopes to rebuild her life and reunite with her young daughter after being sent to prison for an unbearable mistake; Lauren Graham and Bradley Whitford co-star.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
The top seven queens put it all on the line in a no-holds-barred Tournament of All Stars Talent Rumble.
Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea
In this new documentary, never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts trace the 2012 shipwreck of a luxury cruise and the disaster that ensued.
Silo
Billings investigates a disappearance; Daniel Keene has a run-in with a reporter.
Star City
Season 1 finale: A revelation sparks a desperate race against time.
Sugar
Sugar makes a powerful enemy and has a falling out with Charlotte; the race to find Ji is on.
FIFA World Cup
Spain takes on Belgium, live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Big Brother: Unlocked
Jerry O'Connell joins returning winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur to break down Season 28's gameplay, evaluate the competition, and share exclusive insider perspectives.
The Night Everything Changed
When her teenage daughter fails to return home from a sleepover, a frantic mother uncovers dark secrets involving a forbidden romance; Lara Amersey and Monica Rodriguez Knox star.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Raq and Marvin navigate a precarious situation; Kanan and Breeze deepen their partnership; Jukebox hatches a plan.
Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
Larry crashes a party in Boston Harbor; Jonesy makes a stop on the Underground Railroad; the Wright Brothers prepare for their first flight.
The Listeners
Limited series finale: As the outside world closes in on the group, one last group session ends in tragedy.
This Is UFC: McGregor vs. Holloway
This live weigh-in special features interviews with both main event fighters, plus an appearance by UFC CEO Dana White. (UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 follows Saturday at 9/8c on Paramount+.)