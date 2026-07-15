James Caan's First Starring Role In TV Was On An NBC Dramedy That Succeeded Despite Its Odds

It can be a rocky transition going from movies to television, especially after years in the business — unless, of course, you're legendary actor James Caan. After decades of success on the big screen in movies like "The Godfather," "Misery," and "Rollerball," Cann made the switch at the age of 63 when he landed a lead role in "Las Vegas." The show cast Caan as Ed Deline, the head of security for a swanky Las Vegas casino, and surrounded him with plenty of talent, including Josh Duhamel, who remembered Caan fondly when he passed in 2022. However, NBC was still pretty sure the show wouldn't survive.

Creator Gary Scott Thompson said despite the flashy setting, big-name actors, bigger-name cameos, and sky-high budget, the show wasn't projected to be a hit. "We're the fat, ugly, b***ard, redheaded stepsister," Thompson told Entertainment Weekly in 2008. "That season [2003], the acclaimed shows at NBC were 'Coupling,' 'Whoopi,' 'Happy Family,' 'Lyon's Den,' and 'Miss Match.' We were the one that was not supposed to succeed. That underdog mentality brought the cast together."

And what the cast produced when they came together was a top-30 show in its first season, which is impressive considering NBC put it on Monday night against some fairly stiff competition. "We were going to get destroyed by 'Monday Night Football,' then 'Everybody Loves Raymond,' then 'Skin,' and then 'My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiancé," Thompson told Entertainment Weekly after Season 1. "But we're still hanging in there."