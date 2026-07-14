What To Watch Tuesday: MLB All-Star Game, In The City Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Major League Baseball's best compete in the annual All-Star Game, "Quarterback" return for Season 3, and "In the City" wraps its freshman run.
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Showtimes for July 14, 2026
Beyond Paradise
Season 4 finale: A priceless artifact vanishes from the pirate festival, then mysteriously returns to the police station — who benefits from its temporary theft?
Quarterback
Season 3 premiere: Follow quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), and Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns/Cincinnati Bengals) during the 2025-26 NFL season.
The Real Wolf of Wall Street
The three-part docuseries uncovers the explosive true story of Jordan Belfort's meteoric rise, his stunning fall, and those he left stranded in his wake.
Return to Paradise
Season 2 premiere: A scientist working at a shark research lab is found dead on a runaway boat; Mack suspects the death is a meticulously planned murder.
Ruthless
Marva is adamant that someone tampered with her belongings.
FIFA World Cup
France takes on Spain, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
America's Got Talent
Auditions resume as dancing dads and a death-defying aerialist take the stage.
Homestead Rescue: Intervention
Series premiere: Marty and Matt Raney, along with Misty Bilodeau, stage surprise interventions for struggling homesteaders, helping save their properties, their families, and their dreams of off-grid living.
In the City
Season 1 finale: The trip to Connecticut continues as tensions between Whitney and Lindsay come to a head; Kenny finally confronts Gavin; Amanda and Kyle try to navigate their relationship.
MLB All-Star Game
Starting players include the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (for the American League) and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman (for the National League).
Ms. Pat Settles It
Cases include a mom who swapped her daughter's LASIK loan for a Tesla, a best friend demanding payback, and a neighbor whose backyard hook-up broke more than hearts.
Once Upon a Time in Space
Airing over four consecutive Tuesdays, the docuseries traces significant landmarks in space-faring history, from the birth of the Shuttle and the pioneering Space Station Mir to the rise of commercial spaceflight.
ComicView
Skeet Carter loves dating older women; Michael Turner reaches his limit with bad-ass kids; Dominique realizes her mama be outside more than she is.
Lot Patrol
Chaos reaches new heights at Imani Studios when the security team faces their strangest threat yet: a mysterious, fast-moving intruder... who may or may not be completely naked.
Password
"Real Housewives" vets Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps join Jimmy Fallon to pair up with contestants and face off over four games.