Casting News: Julia Garner's Apple TV Thriller, Power Spin-Off Adds Young Jarita, And More

"Ozark" star Julia Garner has signed up for another dark crime thriller.

The three-time Emmy winner will star in the Apple TV drama "Guilty Creatures," TVLine has learned. The true-crime drama is "set against a backdrop of sex and murder in the Florida panhandle" and "delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers, unraveling their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years," per the official description.

Stuart Zicherman ("The Americans") will serve as showrunner, with Craig Gillespie ("Your Friends & Neighbors") slated to direct the series, based on the true-crime book "Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida."

Garner is best known for playing Ruth on the Netflix drama "Ozark," winning three Emmys for best supporting actress in a drama. She also earned an Emmy nomination for playing con artist Anna Delvey in the Netflix limited series "Inventing Anna."