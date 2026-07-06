Casting News: Julia Garner's Apple TV Thriller, Power Spin-Off Adds Young Jarita, And More
"Ozark" star Julia Garner has signed up for another dark crime thriller.
The three-time Emmy winner will star in the Apple TV drama "Guilty Creatures," TVLine has learned. The true-crime drama is "set against a backdrop of sex and murder in the Florida panhandle" and "delves into the psyche of a torrid romance and subsequent act of murder between two young, adulterous but God-fearing lovers, unraveling their complex lives and the emotional toll of living as killers for 18 years," per the official description.
Stuart Zicherman ("The Americans") will serve as showrunner, with Craig Gillespie ("Your Friends & Neighbors") slated to direct the series, based on the true-crime book "Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida."
Garner is best known for playing Ruth on the Netflix drama "Ozark," winning three Emmys for best supporting actress in a drama. She also earned an Emmy nomination for playing con artist Anna Delvey in the Netflix limited series "Inventing Anna."
In other casting news...
* "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" guest star Asjha Cooper — who, spoiler alert, was revealed in the July 3 episode to be Jarita, the future mother of Kanan's son, Shawn — will be a series regular in the next chapter of the "Power" Universe, "Power: Origins," which follows Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan as ambitious young entrepreneurs on the rise in the streets of New York City.
* Matt Barr ("Walker") has joined Dennis Quaid and Chase Stokes in AMC's upcoming NASCAR drama "Thunder Road," Deadline reports. Barr will play Calvin, the eldest son of Quaid's racing legend Duane Whitlock.
* Colin Woodell ("Pulse"), KJ Apa ("Riverdale"), and Diane Guerrero ("Orange Is the New Black") are set to star in "Myron Bolitar," a Netflix drama based on Harlan Coben's long-running book series. The official logline reads: "After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar (Woodell) reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself." David E. Kelley ("Margo's Got Money Troubles") and Kyle Long ("Suits") serve as co-showrunners.