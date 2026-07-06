What To Watch Monday: FIFA World Cup Continues, Inspector Ellis Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: The U.S. continues its run in the FIFA World Cup, "Inspector Ellis" is back, and "BBQ Brawl" declares a winner.
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Showtimes for July 6, 2026
Harry Wild
After Damien's body is burned, Laura needs Harry to clear her of murder; Harry and Fergus investigate a murky family history of whiskey and sabotage.
Inspector Ellis
Season 2 premiere: DCI Ellis and DS Harper arrive in the silent village of Ashenham to investigate the murder of Peter Barron; Ellis must unearth buried secrets.
FIFA World Cup
- Portugal vs. Spain (3 p.m.)
- United States vs. Belgium (8 p.m.)
Below Deck Mediterranean
Luke struggles with the weight of his romantic decisions; Kat and Cooper go on a date; Nathan and Joe find common ground.
American Ninja Warrior
The Eastern Regional Qualifying rounds continue in Las Vegas as ninjas compete for a spot in the all-new Regional Finals.
BBQ Brawl
Season 7 finale: Bobby Flay, Maneet Chauhan, and Brooke Williamson lead the final three Brawlers through a gauntlet of unknown ingredients; one contestant is named the Master of 'Cue.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
Cole plans an epic proposal for Kacie; Alli confides in Kacie about the lack of intimacy in her marriage; Galyna attempts to hash out her issues with Masha.