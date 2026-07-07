Louise Lasser, Star Of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, Dead At 87

Louise Lasser's earliest TV credits included appearances on "The Doctors," "Love, American Style," "The Bob Newhart Show," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Love Story," "McCloud," and "Medical Center" before starring in the title role of Mary Hartman in Norman Lear's comedy "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

The syndicated program — a parody of daytime soap operas — premiered January 5, 1976, and ran in its original form through July 1, 1977, producing 325 episodes over two seasons and spawning two spin-offs: "Forever Fernwood," a direct continuation that chronicled the trials and tribulations of Mary's family and friends after she ran away with police sergeant Dennis Foley and ran for 130 episodes; and "Fernwood 2 Night," a local talk show parody starring the late Martin Mull as Barth Gimble that was later rebranded as "America 2 Night" for its second and final season. Both series concluded in 1978.

Lasser also hosted "Saturday Night Live" during the height of "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman." She later starred in the second season of the long-running syndicated comedy "It's a Living" as Maggie McBurney and guest-starred on "Taxi," "Laverne & Shirley," "St. Elsewhere," and "Empty Nest."

Later, she appeared in three episodes of HBO's "Girls" as an elderly artist, Beadie.

From 1966 to 1970, Lasser was married to filmmaker Woody Allen. Their earliest collaborations predated their marriage: Lasser appeared in Allen's 1962 TV pilot "The Laughmakers," which was ultimately broadcast as a standalone special, and had an uncredited role in the 1965 Peter Sellers vehicle "What's New Pussycat?" Following a voice role in Allen's 1966 directorial debut "What's Up, Tiger Lily?," she went on to star in his next three films: "Take the Money and Run" (1969), "Bananas" (1971), and "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask)" (1972).