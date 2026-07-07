Save The Dates: Liev Schreiber Vs. Stephen Graham, Muhammad Ali Bioseries, And More

* Starz has released a full trailer for "Fightland," the upcoming British boxing drama from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, which premieres Friday, July 31, at 9 p.m. Per the official logline, the series follows "a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion (Howard Charles, "The Musketeers") who returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him." Nicholas Pinnock ("For Life") and Deborah Ayorinde ("THEM") co-star.

* "Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked" premieres Sunday, August 2, at 8 p.m. on Discovery Channel. In the franchise's newest offshoot, battle-tested survivalists Adam Kavanaugh, Ally Frueh, Ana Lis Pitter, Dani Beauchemin, Darrin Reay, Jamie Frizzell, Jarrell Banks, Jonny Yates, Malu Beyonce, Mandy Bublitz, Patrick French, and Shawn Bretschneider are divided into groups of three. "Far removed from civilization and with no food, no fresh water and no clothing, the survivalists must adapt quickly, relying not only on their individual skills but also on their ability to innovate and salvage whatever they can from the environment," according to the official logline. "With each team receiving just one piece of the challenge map, they must track down the others and combine the pieces to rescue themselves from the island on Day 35."

* "Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi," an eight-episode limited anime series that picks up not long after the events of the "Visions" shorts "The Ninth Jedi" and "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope," will begin streaming Wednesday, August 5, on Disney+ and Hulu. Per the official logline, "Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro," while "Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery." Watch a trailer:

* "Let's Marry Harry," a Netflix reality show in which Harry Jowsey ("Too Hot to Handle," "Perfect Match") entrusts his "three closest confidants" — Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati, and Sonny Henty — to find him a wife, premieres Wednesday, August 5, on Netflix. The first seven episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by the finale on August 12.

* Netflix's "Crew Girl" will premiere Thursday, September 10, with all eight episodes dropping at once. The YA drama centers on a teenage rowing prodigy (Miku Martineau) who is forced to start over at an elite boarding school, where she becomes the coxswain of its dysfunctional boys' varsity crew. Jessica Paré ("Mad Men") co-stars.

Netflix

* The Muhammad Ali bioseries "The Greatest" — described as "an intimate exploration of the incomparable life of the boxing champion, humanitarian, and global icon" — will premiere Wednesday, November 4, on Prime Video. Watch a teaser: