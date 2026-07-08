It's Not Like That, Starring Scott Foley, Canceled At Prime Video After 1 Season

Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes' love story has come to a premature end.

The Prime Video drama series "It's Not Like That" has been canceled at the streamer after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. The news comes four months after the Season 1 finale — which now doubles as a series ender — dropped on March 8.

"It's Not Like That" respectively starred Foley ("Scandal") and Hayes ("Childrens Hospital") as Malcolm, a pastor and recently widowed dad of three, and Lori, a newly divorced mom to two teens. Their families once did everything together, but as Malcolm and Lori both navigated single parenthood, they wondered if their longtime bond might set the stage for a romantic future between them.

The cast also included J.R. Ramirez ("Manifest"), Caleb Baumann ("Parish"), Cary Christopher ("Days of Our Lives"), Michaela Russell, Cassidy Paul, and Liv Lindell. The series was produced by Wonder Project, an arm of Amazon MGM Studios that focuses on faith-based programming.

Deadline was first to report the "It's Not Like That" cancellation. Did you tune in? Are you sad to see it go? Tell us in a comment below.