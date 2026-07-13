Why Family Matters Star Jo Marie Payton Quit The Hit Sitcom In Its Final Season

For nearly three decades, rumors floated about why Jo Marie Payton abruptly walked away from her iconic role as Harriette Winslow midway through the final season of "Family Matters." One popular belief is that she couldn't tolerate working alongside Jaleel White, whose breakout character, Steve Urkel, forced the show to change its premise.

But according to the matriarch herself, the truth is far less scandalous than what the rumor mill has led you to believe: She was simply ready for a change of pace. In "Family Matters" — one of the best spin-offs in television history — Payton played Harriette, her character from "Perfect Strangers," the sassy, sharp-witted mother who kept the Chicago-based Winslow clan grounded. Yet, behind the scenes, Payton was itching for an escape.

During a candid interview with TV Series Finale, Payton revealed that her desire to leave the show was brewing years before her departure. "I had been offered an opportunity to do the Mahalia Jackson story and I wanted to do something else," Payton explained, adding that she routinely approached the network with her agent to brainstorm new projects. "Bob Saget was doing 'America's Funniest Home Videos.' I just wanted something else to do, just to energize me a little bit more, on the creative side."