What To Watch Monday: DWTS Spin-Off Debuts, All American's End Begins, Home Run Derby, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: It's the beginning of the end for "All American," the Home Run Derby gets slugging, and "Dancing With the Stars" begins the search for its next pro.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
Showtimes for July 13, 2026
Harry Wild
Marcus fears he'll die while playing Macbeth, repeating three previous fatal performances at the theatre; when Fergus is nearly killed on the stage, Harry digs into the theatre's history.
Inspector Ellis
As leads in Barron's murder stall, the disappearance of a local boy sparks a search; Ellis and Harper follow a trail to the Ash Tor, where a web of ancient loyalties and modern grievances finally unravels.
Murder 101
Based on the podcast of the same name, the three-part docuseries centers on a high school sociology class and their teacher as they investigate decades-old cold cases and uncover long-buried truths.
Rabbit Hole
Series premiere: A 36-member cast of content creators — including Topper Guild, Zhong, Mackenzie Turner, Matthew Beem, and Jesser — come together for the ultimate teen variety show.
MLB Home Run Derby
Warm up for Tuesday's All-Star Game by watching baseball’s hardest hitters — Bryce Harper, Jordan Walker, Willson Contreras, Jac Caglianone, Ben Rice, Kyle Schwarber, Munetaka Murakami, and Junior Caminero — swing for the bleachers, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
The 1% Club
It's singles night! There's fiery flirtations, bizarre dating stories, and a runway-walk demonstration as love fills the air... and one contestant wins the largest prize in 1% Club history.
All American
Final season premiere: Cassius and KJ are just beginning the unexpected fight for their joint future; KJ's intensity takes a turn, leaving loved ones worried and sweeping Khalil up in its tow.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Luke makes a final plea to Joy while Gen confronts him about his behavior; Nathan struggles to find balance between his work and his family; Cooper learns a shocking secret.
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
Series premiere: Twelve up-and-coming dancers move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer in Season 35; Robert Irwin hosts.
American Ninja Warrior
The Regional Finals begin as ninjas from the Eastern Region compete for a spot in the National Finals; the Tripleheader, a supersized three-lane racecourse, makes a return.
Battle on the Beach
Season 5 finale: In the final week of the competition, teams take on the exterior.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
Steven makes waves when he tries to give his new girlfriend a cut of Kacie's beef tallow business; Alli confronts Jesse about their issues; Masha enlists an unlikely ally to help her with a photoshoot.
Pitmasters
Series premiere: Pitmaster teams test their skills in a series of barbecue challenges deep in the wilderness; Moe Cason, Jess Pryles, Ernest Servantes, and Andrew Zimmern judge.
The Quiz With Balls
The Harlem Globetrotters go up against the Washington Generals for the chance to win $100,000.
Hot Ones: Extra Heat
Series premiere: Each 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to unique on-location settings inspired by major tentpole moments on Netflix.