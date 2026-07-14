Sebastian Stan Starred In A Biblically Inspired NBC Drama Few People Remember

Sebastian Stan's Marvel breakthrough happened after he played a tormented prince in "Kings," an intriguing modern-day spin on King David's story. The 2009 NBC drama was one of the best one-season shows to air, offering plenty of royal family drama to keep audiences hooked.

The series is set in the Kingdom of Gilboa, where King Silas' (Ian McShane) reign is absolute. As war rages between Gilboa and the Republic of Gath, a fearless farm boy named David (Christopher Egan) stands out on the front lines. When he destroys a Goliath-Class tank and saves the king's son from enemy territory, Silas' claim to power is immediately challenged by this younger hero.

Stan played Jack, Silas' son and the prince of Gilboa. Yet, he is closeted and deeply conflicted by how his sexuality might pose a threat to the expectations imposed on him as a prince and soldier.

"Kings" explored greed, family tensions, and romance, but its ambitious take on a biblical story proved to be ahead of its time. There was nothing like it on broadcast TV when it aired, but NBC canceled it due to low viewership and high production costs.