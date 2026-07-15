Every Dexter Series, Ranked

In 2021, former "Dexter" showrunner Clyde Phillips reunited with Michael C. Hall to revisit (and re-do) what still goes down as one of the worst series finales of all time. (Phillips left the original series after Season 4, so don't blame him!)

It had been eight years since "Dexter" whimpered off our screens (read what Hall had to say about that finale here), and when the story picked back up, Dexter was working in upper state New York under the fake alias Jim Lindsay. Having remained abstinent from killing for 10 years, the re-emergence of his now-teenaged son, Harrison (played by Jack Alcott), along with some local bad guys triggered his urge to kill again.

The follow-up series gave us a stack of new characters to meet, and for the most part, the residents of Iron Lake were a fresh of breath air. Julia Jones held her own as Police Chief Angela Bishop — and Dexter's girlfriend — and it was nice to see Dex in a happy relationship again. But the series' most interesting exploration revolved around Harrison, and whether he had a dark passenger of his own. If he did, how would Dexter navigate that, like Harry had once done for him? "New Blood" wasn't just a soft reboot. Jennifer Carpenter reprised her role as Debra (in ghostly form, of course), while David Zayas' Angel Batista appeared in two episodes after finding out that Dexter could still be alive.

Clancy Brown's Kurt Caldwell was a formidable villain for Dexter to take down, but the guy was far from our favorite "Dexter" adversary (and not even in our Top 5 "Dexter" villains). But in terms of righting the wrongs of the original series' ending? Let's just say we were totally jazzed when those final credits rolled.