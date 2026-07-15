What To Watch Wednesday: Ride Or Die Premiere, Marcello Hernández Hosts The ESPYS, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham headline "Ride or Die," Marcello Hernández presides over the EPSYS, and Anya Taylor-Joy stars in "Lucky."
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Showtimes for July 15, 2026
All the Queen's Men
Carla finds herself desperately trying to escape Blue and Tommy’s wrath; Dime finds herself in an undesirable situation with a tough choice to make.
Christmas at Sea
The Hallmark Christmas cruise docks in Cozumel, Mexico, where challenges, surprises, and life-changing moments await the passengers.
Lucky
Series premiere: When a multi-million dollar heist goes sideways, a con artist (Anya Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run; Annette Bening and Timothy Olyphant co-star.
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
Season 1 finale: Everything everywhere all at once.
The Oval
Agent Isaac considers a new diversion, but is warned by Ghost about the risk of exposure; Jason hunts, Simone plots, and violence erupts from bedrooms to backrooms.
Ride or Die
Series premiere: Best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) thought they knew everything about each other... except Judith turns out to be an international assassin.
Trying
Nikki and Jason start new chapters in their lives; Karen makes a shocking discovery.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Season 4 premiere: A new group of couples at a crossroads heads to Sin City, but what happens in Vegas won’t stay there, as relationship doubts, surprise connections, and hard truths lead to a life-changing decision: Will they get engaged or walk away forever?
X-Men '97
Wolverine, Morph, and a motley crew of old rivals face off against Weapon X’s latest experiment.
FIFA World Cup
England takes on Argentina, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Big Brother
Six players — including current nominees Mallory, Yash, and Taylor — compete for the season’s first Golden Power of Veto.
ESPYS
The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards are handed out to 2026's best athletes; Marcello Hernández ("Saturday Night Live") hosts.
MasterChef
The Top 16 create chocolate confections inspired by their heritage as a double elimination looms.
The Valley
Lala celebrates her sobriety anniversary while also dealing with the passing of her dog; Kristen and Luke struggle with what's next for their relationship; Danny gets a vasectomy.
Nation's Dumbest
Series premiere: Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the competition challenges celebrity contestants — including Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Heder, Ice-T, JoJo Siwa, and Andrew Yang — to survive a gauntlet of quizzes, physical challenges, and classroom tests, all while trying to avoid being crowned the nation's dumbest celebrity.
Next Gen NYC
Longstanding tension between Georgia and Riley boils over; Liam leans further into his connection with Ariana; Brooks struggles to find his voice amid setbacks with his brand.
Million Dollar Nannies
A nanny agency lands a high-profile client seeking an actual princess, but envy and hidden truths put the business at risk.
Worst Yard on the Block
Series premiere: Two teams of curb appeal aficionados search for the country's most unsightly yards and transform them in just a few days.