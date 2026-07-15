WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: Ride Or Die Premiere, Marcello Hernández Hosts The ESPYS, And More

By Claire Franken
Ride or Die Prime Video

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham headline "Ride or Die," Marcello Hernández presides over the EPSYS, and Anya Taylor-Joy stars in "Lucky."

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Showtimes for July 15, 2026

ET

All the Queen's Men

Paramount+

Carla finds herself desperately trying to escape Blue and Tommy’s wrath; Dime finds herself in an undesirable situation with a tough choice to make.

Christmas at Sea

Hallmark+

The Hallmark Christmas cruise docks in Cozumel, Mexico, where challenges, surprises, and life-changing moments await the passengers.

Lucky

Apple TV FIRST TWO EPISODES

Series premiere: When a multi-million dollar heist goes sideways, a con artist (Anya Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run; Annette Bening and Timothy Olyphant co-star.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

Apple TV

Season 1 finale: Everything everywhere all at once.

    The Oval

    Paramount+

    Agent Isaac considers a new diversion, but is warned by Ghost about the risk of exposure; Jason hunts, Simone plots, and violence erupts from bedrooms to backrooms.

    Ride or Die

    Prime Video EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

    Series premiere: Best friends Debbie Claybourne (Octavia Spencer) and Judith Burton (Hannah Waddingham) thought they knew everything about each other... except Judith turns out to be an international assassin.

    Trying

    Apple TV

    Nikki and Jason start new chapters in their lives; Karen makes a shocking discovery.

      The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

      Netflix FIRST EIGHT EPISODES

      Season 4 premiere: A new group of couples at a crossroads heads to Sin City, but what happens in Vegas won’t stay there, as relationship doubts, surprise connections, and hard truths lead to a life-changing decision: Will they get engaged or walk away forever?

      X-Men '97

      Disney+

      Wolverine, Morph, and a motley crew of old rivals face off against Weapon X’s latest experiment.

      ET

      FIFA World Cup

      Fox/Telemundo

      England takes on Argentina, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

      ET

      Big Brother

      CBS

      Six players — including current nominees Mallory, Yash, and Taylor — compete for the season’s first Golden Power of Veto.

      ESPYS

      ABC

      The Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards are handed out to 2026's best athletes; Marcello Hernández ("Saturday Night Live") hosts. 

      MasterChef

      Fox

      The Top 16 create chocolate confections inspired by their heritage as a double elimination looms.

      The Valley

      Bravo

      Lala celebrates her sobriety anniversary while also dealing with the passing of her dog; Kristen and Luke struggle with what's next for their relationship; Danny gets a vasectomy.

      ET

      Nation's Dumbest

      Fox

      Series premiere: Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, the competition challenges celebrity contestants — including Hilaria Baldwin, Carmen Electra, Anthony Michael Hall, Jon Heder, Ice-T, JoJo Siwa, and Andrew Yang — to survive a gauntlet of quizzes, physical challenges, and classroom tests, all while trying to avoid being crowned the nation's dumbest celebrity.

      Next Gen NYC

      Bravo

      Longstanding tension between Georgia and Riley boils over; Liam leans further into his connection with Ariana; Brooks struggles to find his voice amid setbacks with his brand.

      ET

      Million Dollar Nannies

      Freeform

      A nanny agency lands a high-profile client seeking an actual princess, but envy and hidden truths put the business at risk.

      Worst Yard on the Block

      HGTV

      Series premiere: Two teams of curb appeal aficionados search for the country's most unsightly yards and transform them in just a few days.

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