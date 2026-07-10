The Gilded Age's Morgan Spector Eyed To Play Da Vinci Code Hero Robert Langdon In Netflix Sequel Series

Morgan Spector might be stepping into Tom Hanks' shoes: The "Gilded Age" actor is in talks to play symbologist Robert Langdon in Netflix's upcoming sequel series based on "The Da Vinci Code" author Dan Brown's recent novel "The Secret of Secrets."

Variety reported the news, adding that "The Beauty" star Rebecca Hall (who is also Spector's real-life wife) is in talks to play the show's female lead.

In the untitled series, "symbologist Robert Langdon (Spector) races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist (Hall) and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind," per the official logline. The project earned a series order from Netflix in May 2025, with "Lost" alum Carlton Cuse and Brown serving as co-creators.

Brown's books about Robert Langdon, including 2003's "The Da Vinci Code," have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. They also inspired a big-screen franchise, with Tom Hanks starring as Langdon in the 2006 film "The Da Vinci Code" as well as two sequels. In 2021, Peacock aired a prequel series, "Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol," starring Ashley Zukerman as Langdon, that was canceled after one season.

Spector currently stars as robber baron George Russell on the HBO period drama "The Gilded Age." (Check out our chat with him about a key Season 3 episode.) His other TV credits include "Homeland," "Black Rabbit," and "The Plot Against America."

Does Spector look the part, book readers? Share your thoughts on the casting news in the comments!