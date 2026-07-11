TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Colin Farrell

THE PERFORMER | Colin Farrell

THE SHOW | "Sugar"

THE EPISODE | "Off 15" (July 10, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | As L.A. private eye John Sugar, Colin Farrell never seems to lose his cool. (Maybe that's because he's a blue-skinned alien from another planet. Is his blood even warm? We know it sparkles, at least.) The laid-back cinephile always seems to have an answer for anything, shrugging off run-ins with dangerous gangsters and corrupt cops. But this week, we did see John lose his cool a bit, and Farrell deftly added shades of anxiety and anger to John's unflappable persona, proving that maybe he's becoming more human after all.

First, John had a sit-down with dirty cop Ray Vega, played by "Better Call Saul" standout Tony Dalton, and we could feel the fireworks popping off as these two stared each other down, carefully sparring back and forth without revealing too much. (Their ultimate showdown is going to be a doozy, we can tell already.) But John did get rattled when he checked his security cameras and saw Charlotte sneaking into his room. He angrily confronted her at the hotel bar, Farrell's voice quaking from the betrayal, before Charlotte explained she was just leaving him a flirty note. It was out of character for John to get that agitated, but it just spoke to how much he has to protect — and how rare it is for him to open up to someone like Charlotte.

John was still agitated when he learned Danny had concealed important information about his missing brother Ji, and he blew up at him, his desperation evident as he told Danny that if Ray finds Ji first, he'll kill him. After the blow-up, John narrated that "siblings are complicated" — and that reminds us that John has a missing sister of his own, which might explain why his emotions are fraying from this case. It certainly explains why, when John found a lifeless Ji with a needle in his arm, he savagely pumped on his chest trying to revive him, like he was pouring all of his frustrations about his sister into every pump. We're enjoying Farrell's performance as the classic cool private eye, but we like it even better when that cool vanishes, and Farrell managed to find a potent strain of messy humanity tucked away inside this extraterrestrial. — Dave Nemetz

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