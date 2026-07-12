Quotes Of The Week: The Five Star Weekend, Elle, Big Brother, And More
What better way to end the weekend than with TVLine's latest Quotes of the Week?
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Love Island USA," Beyond the Gates," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," and "Live With Kelly and Mark."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Big Brother" hands out a piece of strange news, John Oliver delivers "General Hospital" dialogue in style, and "House of the Dragon" chooses elegance. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Elle," "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," "The Five Star Weekend," and "Project Runway."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
Big Brother
"Just moments ago, a velociraptor threw Rachel into a volcano. So, what does it mean for the others?"
How does Julie Chen Moonves say these things with a straight face? We're not quite sure, but welcome to "Big Brother!"
Big Brother (Bonus Quote!)
"Aw, I can't wait to lie and manipulate!"
Bartender Ashley Trail is thrilled to receive her key to the Big Brother house
Beyond the Gates
"Vanessa is 'sprung,' as the kids say."
Is that what the kids say, Jan (Jerri Tubbs)? In the year of our Lord 2026?
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
"I was disgusted, I was turned on — I just didn't know what was happening in front of my eyes."
Guest judge Cooper Koch weighs in on Crystal Methyd's snowman burlesque routine
Live With Kelly and Mark
"That was a scene from the new Disney film 'Descendants Colon Wicked Wonderland.'"
"Yes! We love a colon in the title."
Who knew that Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa were such colon enthusiasts?
General Hospital
"That ain't go-nna happen!"
John Oliver, with the absolute best line delivery of anyone on television this week
Elle
"God, I miss LA. At least there we could keep Elle safe from the criminal element."
"She trick-or-treated at the Menendez house."
"Kitty gave out those full-sized Snickers, though, so..."
Eva (June Diane Raphael) and Wyatt (Tom Everett Scott) weigh the pros and literal cons of moving from Bel-Air to Seattle
Elle (Bonus Quote!)
"Did you pay for that candy?"
"As if I'm going to put Blockbuster out of business. They'll be fine!"
Of all the '90s references in the first season of Elle, this exchange between Liz (Gabrielle Policano) and Donna (Amy Pietz) about Blockbuster's future has to be the darkest
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed
"Hey, two lawyers with the same name came to visit Paula. She was telling the truth."
"Oh, sh*t. And Dennis O'Neill is not answering his phone. Straight to voicemail."
"I'm on the lawyer. You go to Dennis' house. Find him."
"All right, I'm on it. But hey, G? Every once in a while you gotta throw a motherf**kin' please in there."
"Motherf**king please."
"Better!"
Detective Sofia Gonzalez (Dolly de Leon) finally graces Detective Baxter (Jon Michael Hill) with the niceties he's been hoping for
Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (Bonus Quote!)
"Hey. We'll come with you. You're not doing this alone."
"Yeah, 100%. Absolutely. We have your back. Let's go, hands in. 'Paula is innocent,' on three. One, two, three..."
"PAULA IS INNOCENT!"
"I didn't love it. Let's not do that again."
Rudy (Charlie Hall) tries to show support for Paula (Tatiana Maslany), but doesn't love the feel of a dorky group cheer
Project Runway
"What makes me stand out in a crowd is probably my eclectic taste. I like the '90s. I like the 1890s. I like glam. I like wrestlers. I like school bus drivers, Americana, clowns, kitsch, and famous rock-and-rollers."
Perhaps it would have been easier for Dani to share a list of things she doesn't like?
Project Runway (Bonus Quote!)
"I wish I was on another show because I would make you lip sync for your life."
"Oh my gosh! But listen, I would kill that lip sync."
"Well, I wish you had killed the look, but you didn't."
Law Roach considers taking a page out of RuPaul's notebook
House of the Dragon
"I am awash in dilemmas and deficiencies. Let me find my footing and I will attend to your requests."
Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds a very elegant way to say "LEAVE ME ALONE!"
Love Island USA
"We broke the robot!"
"It's got feelings!"
"Wait, they put tears in that?"
"I didn't know AI could cry!"
The men of the villa poke a little fun when the typically stoic Corbin sheds tears ahead of his departure
The Five Star Weekend (Episode 1)
"Is this a Make-A-Wish-type situation? Because that is the only logical explanation here."
Dru-Ann (Regina Hall) wonders aloud why Hollis invited her socially awkward pal Brooke to her girls weekend on Nantucket
The Five Star Weekend (Episode 2)
"You're still not apologizing. First, you need to admit you were wrong, then express your regrets, then provide context for your actions."
"Why do you even know this?"
"Famous people apologizing is my favorite kind of TikTok. You should say you're gutted."
Caroline (Harlow Jane) tries to help Dru-Ann (Regina Hall) write a better apology post that will help her get un-canceled by the public