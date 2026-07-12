Quotes Of The Week: The Five Star Weekend, Elle, Big Brother, And More

What better way to end the weekend than with TVLine's latest Quotes of the Week?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Love Island USA," Beyond the Gates," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars," and "Live With Kelly and Mark."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Big Brother" hands out a piece of strange news, John Oliver delivers "General Hospital" dialogue in style, and "House of the Dragon" chooses elegance. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Elle," "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," "The Five Star Weekend," and "Project Runway."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)