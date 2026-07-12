What To Watch Sunday: Love Island Finale, J.K. Simmons Leads The Westies, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Love Island" crowns its winners, J.K. Simmons headlines "The Westies," and secrets come to light on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."
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Showtimes for June 12, 2026
Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar
Season 2's squad — and some Season 1 faves — share ups and downs of life away from the pods including divorces, new beginnings, and unfinished business.
Married at First Sight
Season 20 premiere: Fourteen new singles arrive to Seattle, forming seven couples who marry at first sight and navigate the emotional highs and lows of the experiment. (Subsequent episodes will drop on Thursdays, beginning July 16.)
Big Brother
The identity of the 17th houseguest is revealed; the season's first Head of Household nominates three players for eviction.
Patience
Patience races to solve the murder of a Viking expert, and her relationship hits the rocks.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
While in Scotland, Pinky receives news from home about her business that brings her to tears; things come to a head when family secrets between Porsha and Shamea are revealed.
The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door
The documentary examines the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, England, and the investigation that followed.
Someone's Always Watching
After opening her loft's sound system to guests during a dinner party, a chef (Ella Frazee) is rattled when audio that appears to capture a murder begins playing through the speakers, leaving her to wonder whether it's a prank or evidence that a killer is hiding in plain sight.
Grantchester
A murder near Bishop Grey's home exposes corruption within the church's inner circle, shaking Alphy's faith; Geordie secures his long-awaited promotion.
House of the Dragon
Now that we know that Ormund gave Rhaenyra Temu Daeron, this week's episode spends some time with the real thing.
Love Island USA
Season 8 finale: The winning Islanders are revealed.
The Vampire Lestat
Lestat and Louis hear some painful truths.
The Westies
Series premiere: J.K. Simmons leads this 1980s-set, gritty crime drama centering on New York City's infamously violent Irish gang of the same name; Titus Welliver co-stars.
Rick and Morty
Hold still bro; it'll make you nice bro.