WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: Love Island Finale, J.K. Simmons Leads The Westies, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, July 12, 2026 Ben Symons/Peacock

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "Love Island" crowns its winners, J.K. Simmons headlines "The Westies," and secrets come to light on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for June 12, 2026

ET

Love Is Blind: UK After the Altar

Netflix THREE-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2's squad — and some Season 1 faves — share ups and downs of life away from the pods including divorces, new beginnings, and unfinished business.

Married at First Sight

Peacock SPECIAL DAY

Season 20 premiere: Fourteen new singles arrive to Seattle, forming seven couples who marry at first sight and navigate the emotional highs and lows of the experiment. (Subsequent episodes will drop on Thursdays, beginning July 16.)

ET

Big Brother

CBS

The identity of the 17th houseguest is revealed; the season's first Head of Household nominates three players for eviction.

Patience

PBS

Patience races to solve the murder of a Viking expert, and her relationship hits the rocks.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo

While in Scotland, Pinky receives news from home about her business that brings her to tears; things come to a head when family secrets between Porsha and Shamea are revealed.

The Salisbury Poisonings: A Spy Next Door

CNN

The documentary examines the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, England, and the investigation that followed.

Someone's Always Watching

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

After opening her loft's sound system to guests during a dinner party, a chef (Ella Frazee) is rattled when audio that appears to capture a murder begins playing through the speakers, leaving her to wonder whether it's a prank or evidence that a killer is hiding in plain sight.

ET

Grantchester

PBS

A murder near Bishop Grey's home exposes corruption within the church's inner circle, shaking Alphy's faith; Geordie secures his long-awaited promotion.

House of the Dragon

HBO

Now that we know that Ormund gave Rhaenyra Temu Daeron, this week's episode spends some time with the real thing.

Love Island USA

Peacock

Season 8 finale: The winning Islanders are revealed.

The Vampire Lestat

AMC PENULTIMATE EPISODE

Lestat and Louis hear some painful truths.

The Westies

MGM+ TWO EPISODES

Series premiere: J.K. Simmons leads this 1980s-set, gritty crime drama centering on New York City's infamously violent Irish gang of the same name; Titus Welliver co-stars.

ET

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim

Hold still bro; it'll make you nice bro.

Recommended