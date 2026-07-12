Wai Ching Ho, Marvel's Madame Gao, Dead At 82

Wai Ching Ho, an actress known for playing Madame Gao in the Marvel television universe, has died. She was 82.

Peter Shinkoda, who acted alongside Gao in Netflix's "Daredevil," posted about Gao's death Saturday on Instagram. "Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest. Thinking aloud. #Gao," he wrote.

He followed it up with another post: "I won't ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom – I'd hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful."

She played Madame Gao in "The Defenders," "Iron Fist," and "Daredevil." Her other TV work included roles in "Fresh Off the Boat," "Law & Order" (and "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and "Law & Order: Organized Crime"), "Only Murders in the Building," "Awkafina Is Nora From Queens," "New Amsterdam," and "One Life to Live."

TVLine has reached out to Wai's team for comment.