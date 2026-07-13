Carrie First Look: A New Scream Queen Is Born In Mike Flanagan's Latest Stephen King Adaptation — See Photos

Mike Flanagan's love for Stephen King will once again hit screens with "Carrie," and Monday, Prime Video gave us our first look at horror's newest Scream Queen.

Summer Howell (pictured above) stars in the upcoming adaptation as misfit high‑schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan). "After her father's sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence," reads its official description.

The eight-episode coming-of-age horror series (that will drop on the streamer this fall) will explore the "everyday choices that build toward a single, shattering night," and whether we're witnessing "the making of a hero, a monster, or something far more complicated."

"Carrie" is written and executive-produced by showrunner Flanagan, who also directs four of the episodes. King also serves as executive producer.

Flanagan is no stranger to the King universe. He previously adapted both "Doctor Sleep" (the sequel to "The Shining") and "Gerald's Game" as movies. In 2022, it was announced that he was also making a TV series of "The Dark Tower" for Prime Video.