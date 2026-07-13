Antiques Roadshow Expert Theo Burrell Dead At 39

Theo Burrell, who regularly appeared as an expert on the U.K. edition of "Antiques Roadshow," has died at just 39 years old.

Burrell died last Wednesday after a four-year battle with brain cancer, the BBC confirms; she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a highly aggressive brain tumor, in 2022.

Burrell "was an incredible person who fought hard for her family, friends and raising awareness of this cruel disease," a statement on her official Instagram reads. "She saw life events like her son's first day at school and her wedding that a little over four years ago we thought she'd never see. The cancer community provided so much comfort and strength to her in her darkest moments. But most of all it provided hope and I think what she would want most of all is for other people to find hope in her story."

A ceramics and glass expert who worked for Lyon & Turnbull auctioneers in Edinburgh, Burrell debuted as an expert on "Antiques Roadshow" in 2018, appraising the worth of objects brought in by everyday people. She also worked as an advocate for other brain cancer patients, serving as a patron of the U.K. charity Brain Tumour Research.