A Failed Fox Sitcom Allowed Mayim Bialik To Take On Her First Star-Making Role

While Mayim Bialik re-entered the world of stardom with her role on "The Big Bang Theory," and short-lived time as the host of Jeopardy!, most Gen-Xers remember her as "Blossom" — the high energy teenager who danced to a killer theme song and had weekly adventures with her family and best friend, Six. But "Blossom" likely wouldn't be the show fans remember today unless another show had failed a year earlier. Before Bialik would be cast in the titular role on "Blossom," she was set to star in a completely different sitcom as the title character, "Molloy."

The show followed Bialik's character as she moved from New York to Los Angeles to live with her father and stepsister, played by another future star: Jennifer Aniston. The show never got off the ground and was canceled after just seven episodes. In a Washington Post interview from 1991, Bialik said that was fine by her. "Basically, there were a lot of changes done in the show that we didn't necessarily agree with," she said. "When 'Blossom' came along, it was what I wanted to do and I was really committed to doing it." Bialik said if push came to shove, she would have left "Molloy" for "Blossom," but it's unclear if contractually that would have been allowed. Thankfully for Bialik and her career, it didn't come to that.