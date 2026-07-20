Madam Secretary's Téa Leoni Starred In A Forgotten Sitcom Critics Loved

In "Madam Secretary," Téa Leoni played Elizabeth McCord, the fictional secretary of state who worked her way up to become one of the best female presidents on TV. Early in her career, though, Leoni played a role that was the polar opposite of her character from the hit political drama: a fiery redhead with a wild streak.

In 1992, Leoni took flight in "Flying Blind," a risqué half-hour Fox sitcom that has since vanished into the ether of TV history. The series centered on Neil Barash (Corey Parker), an awkward, strait-laced college graduate who unexpectedly falls for the gorgeous, free-spirited, and very spontaneous Alicia (Leoni). The show's comedy thrived on the juxtaposition between Neil's self-conscious neuroses and Alicia's uninhibited, unpredictable lifestyle.

Alongside them were Alicia's quirky roommates, played by Robert Bauer and Clea Lewis. The series also featured several familiar faces who would go on to have thriving careers; "Divorce" star Thomas Haden Church recurred as Alicia's ex-boyfriend, the late Peter Boyle guest-starred as her former-spy father, and even a pre-"Friends'" Lisa Kudrow dropped in for a single episode.