Madam Secretary's Téa Leoni Starred In A Forgotten Sitcom Critics Loved
In "Madam Secretary," Téa Leoni played Elizabeth McCord, the fictional secretary of state who worked her way up to become one of the best female presidents on TV. Early in her career, though, Leoni played a role that was the polar opposite of her character from the hit political drama: a fiery redhead with a wild streak.
In 1992, Leoni took flight in "Flying Blind," a risqué half-hour Fox sitcom that has since vanished into the ether of TV history. The series centered on Neil Barash (Corey Parker), an awkward, strait-laced college graduate who unexpectedly falls for the gorgeous, free-spirited, and very spontaneous Alicia (Leoni). The show's comedy thrived on the juxtaposition between Neil's self-conscious neuroses and Alicia's uninhibited, unpredictable lifestyle.
Alongside them were Alicia's quirky roommates, played by Robert Bauer and Clea Lewis. The series also featured several familiar faces who would go on to have thriving careers; "Divorce" star Thomas Haden Church recurred as Alicia's ex-boyfriend, the late Peter Boyle guest-starred as her former-spy father, and even a pre-"Friends'" Lisa Kudrow dropped in for a single episode.
Critics praised Flying Blind and the chemistry between Parker and Leoni
During a 2015 interview with More magazine, Téa Leoni recalled her time on the series. "'Flying Blind' was the first time I'd ever heard the words 'it girl,'" she told the outlet, while also commenting on her character's wardrobe. "They built me some amazing bustiers for that show. I looked like a D-cup."
Despite critical praise, "Flying Blind" never made it beyond one season. The Fox network grounded the comedy after 22 episodes, airing its finale on May 2, 1993. Leoni once commented on the cancellation, telling UPI: "Too bad 'Flying Blind' was canceled. I liked playing Alicia, although she wasn't too bright." Leoni also noted that the show was the first time she performed for a live audience, which absolutely terrified her. "I threw up before every one of the 22 episodes of 'Flying Blind,'" she claimed.