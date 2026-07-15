Lucky Review: Anya Taylor-Joy's Action-Packed Chase Thriller Will Leave You Breathless

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Watching TV is not typically a physically demanding activity, but you might get a decent cardiovascular workout watching "Lucky," Apple TV's new crime thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Following a young woman on the lam who's desperately trying to outrun both cops and criminals, "Lucky" — premiering this Wednesday; I've seen the first three episodes — is the TV equivalent of "all gas, no brakes." Stylish and propulsive, "Lucky" runs on pure adrenaline, delivering a string of heart-pounding action sequences, and is buoyed by Taylor-Joy's tough but vulnerable lead performance.

When we meet Taylor-Joy's character Lucky, she's partying it up in Vegas with her husband Cary (Drew Starkey) after successfully pulling off a heist worth a cool $10 million. But when Cary seemingly disappears with the cash, Lucky is left holding the bag, with both the FBI and the crooks they ripped off in hot pursuit. Thankfully, she's resourceful — a real Houdini-caliber escape artist — and it's a thrill to see exactly how she manages to narrowly evade her pursuers each time, despite being underestimated at every turn. ("How can someone so small cause so much trouble?" a henchman wonders.)