Colin From Accounts To End With Season 3 At Paramount+

"Colin from Accounts" is closing up its books for good: The Australian rom-com will end with its upcoming Season 3 on Paramount+, TVLine has confirmed.

Stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer — who play mismatched lovebirds Gordon and Ashley and co-created the series as well — revealed the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday, with Dyer confirming that "this is our last season." (This was followed by a montage of "Colin" characters yelling a series of expletives in response.) Dyer explained that "creatively, it just feels like..." before Brammall took over: "It feels like the right time for these characters, for this world. We don't want to flog a dead horse." Plus, as he pointed out, "comedy comes in threes."

Brammall added: "We're sorry if you're disappointed. We're going to miss it terribly." ("We love making TV for you guys," Dyer chimed in.) Season 3 still doesn't have a premiere date on Paramount+, but a source tells TVLine it's "coming soon."