Colin From Accounts To End With Season 3 At Paramount+
"Colin from Accounts" is closing up its books for good: The Australian rom-com will end with its upcoming Season 3 on Paramount+, TVLine has confirmed.
Stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer — who play mismatched lovebirds Gordon and Ashley and co-created the series as well — revealed the news in an Instagram video on Tuesday, with Dyer confirming that "this is our last season." (This was followed by a montage of "Colin" characters yelling a series of expletives in response.) Dyer explained that "creatively, it just feels like..." before Brammall took over: "It feels like the right time for these characters, for this world. We don't want to flog a dead horse." Plus, as he pointed out, "comedy comes in threes."
Brammall added: "We're sorry if you're disappointed. We're going to miss it terribly." ("We love making TV for you guys," Dyer chimed in.) Season 3 still doesn't have a premiere date on Paramount+, but a source tells TVLine it's "coming soon."
Colin From Accounts debuted in 2023
Originally airing on Australian network Binge, "Colin From Accounts" stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer — who are married in real life, too — as Gordon and Ashley, a pair of singles living in Sydney, Australia whose paths cross thanks to a scruffy little dog they name Colin. They strike up an unlikely romance, despite the many obstacles that life throws in front of them. The supporting cast includes Emma Harvie as Ashley's friend Megan, Genevieve Hegney and Michael Logo as Gordon's co-workers Chiara and Brett, and Helen Thomson as Ashley's eccentric mother Lynelle.
"Colin From Accounts" made its U.S. debut in November 2023 with an eight-episode freshman season before returning for Season 2 in September 2024. (It was renewed for Season 3 last year.) TVLine hailed the show as "a lovely, funny gem of a romantic comedy, with big laughs and charming performances" when Season 2 debuted.
Are you sorry to say goodbye to "Colin From Accounts"? Let us know if you're a fan in a comment below.