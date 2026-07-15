Rand sees that all of Lucky's things are still in her hotel room, and with help of the casino's security cameras, they're able to see the hooded Lucky sneaking through the hallways. But as Lucky hits the gaming floor, Rand spots her, and the chase is on. Her next moves prove that this isn't her first rodeo. Lucky sheds her maroon hoodie and baseball cap. She grabs a tray of glasses and brings them to the kitchen. There, she swipes an ID card which she uses to access the loading dock. After making up a story about a jerk boyfriend who drinks too much, she cons a driver into giving her a ride outta there. And before Rand can unlock the loading dock door herself, Lucky's ride leaves the loading dock and drives down the road, far, far away from Caesars and the arsenal of agents hunting her.

Lucky gets dropped off at a dollar store and makes a phone call, but the line she calls is dead. So she does what any thief on the run would. She chops her hair off and dyes it blonde. After hopping a bus, she gets a phone call from her father, John (Timothy Olyphant). She tells him that she's "seeing the country." "Just you?" he asks. Yep. She then tells him that she's "traveling light," a signal to her incarcerated father that the cash had been swiped. While trying to give her a pep talk, he says, "I'm right there with you... We will find a way just like always... we don't lose." Says the man in prison, she notes.

While Rand and her team watch more security footage, they notice a man named Dutch, who Rand tells us is a woman named Priscilla's right hand. And according to their implications, Priscilla is a very dangerous woman. After her bus makes a lunch stop, Lucky hides out in between some tractor trailers, only an FBI agent finds her. The encounter leads to a cat-and-mouse chase scene, up, over, and through a collection of 18-wheelers, where our titular heist pro takes a hard tumble off the top of a truck. She's eventually forced to her knees at gunpoint, until a large SUV slams into the agent. Before she knows it, Dutch is behind her and escorts her to the car. And that's when we first meet Annette Bening's infamous Priscilla.