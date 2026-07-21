A Controversial Discovery Channel Special Promised To Show Its Host Being Eaten By A Snake

In December 2014, the Discovery Channel released a special that sounded like it came straight out of a nature-run-amok horror movie: "Eaten Alive" was an overhyped, one-off documentary that promised to show viewers snake expert Paul Rosolie willingly being swallowed whole by a massive anaconda.

Discovery's marketing for the slithery special caused a media circus, piquing the interest of viewers curious to see if a man would actually survive being swallowed by a serpent — while also drawing criticism from animal rights groups like PETA, who saw it as nothing more than a cruel stunt that tormented animals for the sake of ratings. In response, both Rosolie and the Discovery Channel insisted it was all for the sake of science and Amazonian conservation.

In "Eaten Alive," the first 90 minutes of the special follows Rosolie as he explores a remote section of the Amazon, hoping to find a suitable snake for his promised stunt. Sadly, though, the special fails to live up to the hype. After hours of build-up, Rosolie — who is wearing a protective carbon-fiber suit doused in pig's blood — does indeed become constricted by a massive anaconda, but the intended feast never goes any further. After the snake extends its jaws around his helmet, Rosolie worries that his arm might snap, and the stunt is promptly called off.