Sharon Stone's First TV Series Starring Role Came In A Short-Lived Political Drama

Sharon Stone might've gained prominence in the '90s for playing a femme fatale in "Basic Instinct," but her transition from film to TV allowed her to stand out in a whole new way. After winning a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest role in "The Practice," the actor continued to further her TV presence by starring in a short-lived action drama series, "Agent X." In it, she played Vice President Natalie Maccabee, who uses her position of power to protect a major state secret.

Maccabee finds out that there is more to the country's Constitution than the public is aware of, including a section that grants her permission to summon a secret agent for undercover operations. In addition to handling off-the-book emergencies with the CIA and the FBI, Stone's character is also reeling from her husband's passing.

The Vice President works alongside secret operative John Case (Jeff Hephner) and her steward, Malcolm Millar (Gerald McRaney), to keep the Agent X program afloat. From nuclear weapons to fractured global alliances, Maccabee and her team are often under pressure to maintain the peace (no matter the means with which they achieve it). "Agent X" didn't garner critical acclaim (in fact, TVLine's review deemed it a stone-cold flop), but Stone was excited to venture into TV. "I just think television kind of has more to offer right now," she told TheWrap in 2015.