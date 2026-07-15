Scott Bryce, As The World Turns And Popular Actor, Dead At 68

Scott Bryce, best known for playing Craig Montgomery in "As the World Turns" alongside Meg Ryan, has died. He was 68.

The actor's son Jackson confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing that his father died July 12 after a long battle with cancer. "This evening my father lost his long-fought battle with cancer," he wrote. "What began as stage three esophageal cancer eventually spread and became brain tumors that took his life away from him."

Jackson added that his father approached treatment with "pride and courage, and an unshakable belief that somehow, everything would work out... May his strength and relentless belief forever live within me. He fought the hardest and most honorable fight I have ever witnessed."

For his performance as Craig in "As the World Turns," Bryce earned back-to-back Daytime Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1986 and 1987. He took on the role as a series regular from 1982-1987, but later returned for guest-starring spots in the late '80s, '90s, and even in 2007.