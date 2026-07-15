Scott Bryce, As The World Turns And Popular Actor, Dead At 68
Scott Bryce, best known for playing Craig Montgomery in "As the World Turns" alongside Meg Ryan, has died. He was 68.
The actor's son Jackson confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing that his father died July 12 after a long battle with cancer. "This evening my father lost his long-fought battle with cancer," he wrote. "What began as stage three esophageal cancer eventually spread and became brain tumors that took his life away from him."
Jackson added that his father approached treatment with "pride and courage, and an unshakable belief that somehow, everything would work out... May his strength and relentless belief forever live within me. He fought the hardest and most honorable fight I have ever witnessed."
For his performance as Craig in "As the World Turns," Bryce earned back-to-back Daytime Emmy nominations for Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1986 and 1987. He took on the role as a series regular from 1982-1987, but later returned for guest-starring spots in the late '80s, '90s, and even in 2007.
Scott Bryce also starred in the WB's Popular
Scott Bryce also served as a regular on Ryan Murphy's WB series "Popular," playing dad Mike to Leslie Bibb's Brooke McQueen. His character's engagement to Jane McPherson (the mother to Carly Pope's Sam McPherson) is what forced the two girls to share a house. The series ran for just two seasons from 1999-2001, but Bryce appeared in all 43 episodes.
Bryce got his start on TV with a four-episode stint on "The Facts of Life" as Rick Bonner. Afterward, he worked regularly, appearing on series such as "The Golden Girls," "The Commish," "Who's the Boss?", and "L.A. Law." He also held a recurring role on "Murphy Brown" as Faith Ford's husband Corky Sherwood.
Ahead of starring in "Popular," he appeared in other popular '90s shows like "Matlock," "Law & Order," "Homicide: Life on the Street," "Early Edition," and "Spin City." Following those, his credits include "Judging Amy," "ER," "30 Rock," "Reba," "Homeland," "Gossip Girl," "Law & Order: SVU," "One Life to Live," and "The Good Fight."