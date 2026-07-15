The Challenge 42 Officially Moves To Paramount+ With One Bombshell Of A Twist — Watch Trailer And Get Release Date
In a move that's been predicted by many, "The Challenge" is officially leaving MTV for its new home Paramount+. The forthcoming season (which will begin Wednesday, August 5) is officially titled "The Challenge: Cutthroat," the streamer revealed Wednesday via Variety, and you can watch the very first footage embedded above.
The season was filmed in Thailand, and once again features a mix of "Challenge" vets and franchise newbies as they all battle to win a large chunk of change. "Each test will push the 24 fierce titans past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize," reads the official description. "In this bold new era, the Challengers will be divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize, is to cross the finish line together as a unit. To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings."
And in a major twist disclosed in the trailer above, the winning captain will be the sole decider on how that $500K will be shared!
Franchise staples Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Tori Deal are back, with Nelson Thomas, Sydney Segal, Michele Fitzgerald, and Nurys Mateo also returning to the fold. New competitors include Keanu Soto ("Big Brother 27"), Alexis "Lete" ("Deal or No Deal Island"), Deb Chubb ("Love Island"), and more. (Keep scrolling to see photos of the entire cast and meet the rookies.)
Watch the trailer above, then tell us: Who will you be rooting for in "The Challenge: Cutthroat"?
Cara Maria Sorbello
Two-time "Challenge" champ Cara Maria returns, after stepping away from the game last season to be with her mother, in hopes of adding a historic third championship to her resume (something few women in the game have done).
Johnny Bananas
Self proclaimed GOAT Johnny Bananas hasn't taken home a championship since "Total Madness" and after an early exit from "Vets & New Threats," he's looking to defy the odds, end his slump, and bring home an illustrious eighth victory.
Reilly Smedley
After winning the first Head of Household on "Big Brother 25," Reilly's seat at the top was quickly toppled, getting her sent packing second from the house. She's hoping her first time in the "Challenge" house will be much longer and more successful.
Sydney Segal
"Survivor" alum Sydney made her "Challenge" debut on "Vets & New Threats," narrowly missing out on victory in the home stretch of the final. The brash runner-up and Rookie of the Year has no problem reminding everyone she is the best — period.
Cassidy Clark
The runner-up of "Survivor 43" saw the elimination arena four times on "The Challenge USA 2," losing out on the chance to make it all the way just before the final. Cassidy has put that loss in the rear view and is laser-focused on a title win this time around.
Josh Goldstein
"Love Island" alum Josh is excited to get his hands dirty on his freshman season, prove he's more than just a pretty face, and that his leadership skills make him a serious competitor... and, still, a great catch.
Justin Hinsley
After proving everyone wrong in the first elimination of "Vets & New Threats," but falling just short before the final, Justin's coming in hot for his sophomore season with his eyes on the prize... and a bit of revenge.
Cedric Hodges
"Big Brother" alum Cedric had a breakout freshman season evading almost every elimination until the final, where he took home the bronze. This time, Cedric expects a perfect run all the way to a "Challenge" championship.
Cory Wharton
Known for being one of the best to never win, a girl dad and "Teen Mom" cast member Cory Wharton returns for his 12th season, striving to finally add "Challenge" champion to his resume.
Tori Deal
Despite making it to the final on "Battle of the Eras," Tori took fourth and left empty handed. But the "Ride or Dies" champ has put in the work during her time away and shows up ready to take home the whole bag.
Will Gagnon
Will proved to everyone he's one to watch out for with his brute strength and emotional outbursts on "Vets & New Threats." But the stake-a-claim twist tanked his almost near perfect run, something he plans to erase from the records and replace with a "Challenge" championship.
Keanu Soto
Keanu had his back up against the wall on "Big Brother 27," narrowly missing out on a victory. But with strategy and athleticism, he won the hearts of America with a personality as big as his biceps. He is looking to channel what he learned about his social game into a successful "Challenge" run.
Adrienne Naylor
Adrienne was sent into four eliminations on "Vets & New Threats," escaping them all victorious, but bowing out in the middle of the final and taking fourth place. This season, there's no quit in her — and her drive to win is stronger than ever.
CT Tamburello
Five-time "Challenge" champion CT has stolen the hearts of America for more than 20 seasons, but he's looking to erase his poor performance on "Vets & New Threats" and remind everyone why he's one of the most feared Challengers.
Leo Dionicio
Leo caused a ruckus in the house on "Vets & New Threats" with his cunning strategy and expects to use that same tactic (along with his "Love Island" charm) to add champ to his name.
Chris Underwood
Winner of both "Survivor: Edge of Extinction" and "The Challenge: USA 2," Chris anticipates continuing his undefeated winning streak, but this time, with less elimination appearances.
Alexis Lete
A former "WWE NXT" performer and Miss Indiana USA 2020, Lete makes her "Challenge" debut and hopes to change her title of runner-up on "Deal or No Deal Island" to "Challenge" champion.
Deb Chubb
A fan favorite from "Love Island USA" Season 4, Deb was beloved for her humor, authenticity, and infectious personality, and plans to use those traits to lull her competition into underestimating her abilities all the way to a win.
Michele Fitzgerald
Michele was so close to achieving what few "Survivor" alum have done — win a "Challenge" championship — after dropping from first to third due to karma points on "Battle of the Eras." This season she refuses to let the same thing happen twice and leave her fate up to others.
Anna Leigh Wilson
Known for being the uber-competitive half of the daughter/dad duo on "The Amazing Race 35," Anna Leigh comes in solo for her freshman season and anticipates using her "Challenge" knowledge to dominate the game.
Nelson Thomas
After a devastating car accident that changed the trajectory of his life, Nelson makes his long-awaited return to "The Challenge" ready to prove he is still a fierce competitor, hoping for his first win, and more importantly, hoping to inspire other amputees out there.
Brad Fiorenza
OG vet Brad's only "Challenge" championship comes from the original "Cutthroat" and now he's looking to leverage that experience and lead his team to victory.
Nurys Mateo
Breakout "Battle for a New Champion" runner-up Nurys is looking to bring a different energy into this season. Now that she is single, she can focus on playing the game, not her relationship drama, plus she has her "Ride or Dies" bestie Nelson to have her back.
Izzy Fairthorne
The "Too Hot to Handle" alum quickly found love and elimination on her debut in "Vets & New Threats." She returns to "The Challenge" house hungry for a win, but her plate may, once again, be too full of boys and drama.