The Challenge 42 Officially Moves To Paramount+ With One Bombshell Of A Twist — Watch Trailer And Get Release Date

In a move that's been predicted by many, "The Challenge" is officially leaving MTV for its new home Paramount+. The forthcoming season (which will begin Wednesday, August 5) is officially titled "The Challenge: Cutthroat," the streamer revealed Wednesday via Variety, and you can watch the very first footage embedded above.

The season was filmed in Thailand, and once again features a mix of "Challenge" vets and franchise newbies as they all battle to win a large chunk of change. "Each test will push the 24 fierce titans past their breaking points in a ruthless battle for a share of the $500,000 grand prize," reads the official description. "In this bold new era, the Challengers will be divided into three teams and the only way to take home a share of the cash prize, is to cross the finish line together as a unit. To win, nominated captains must balance their hunger for dominance with the need for loyalty, or risk losing their power while solo players must prove they can be team players or lose their chance at the winnings."

And in a major twist disclosed in the trailer above, the winning captain will be the sole decider on how that $500K will be shared!

Franchise staples Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Tori Deal are back, with Nelson Thomas, Sydney Segal, Michele Fitzgerald, and Nurys Mateo also returning to the fold. New competitors include Keanu Soto ("Big Brother 27"), Alexis "Lete" ("Deal or No Deal Island"), Deb Chubb ("Love Island"), and more. (Keep scrolling to see photos of the entire cast and meet the rookies.)

Watch the trailer above, then tell us: Who will you be rooting for in "The Challenge: Cutthroat"?