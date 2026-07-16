Casting News: Once Upon A Time Vet Joins Robin Hood, Jimmy Olsen Series Casts Gorilla Grodd, And More

Robin Hood will soon cross paths with TV's former Captain Hook.

Colin O'Donoghue ("Once Upon a Time") is one of three new additions to Season 2 of "Robin Hood," it was announced Thursday. James Purefoy ("The Following") and Luke Roberts ("Ransom") have also joined the MGM+ drama, which is currently in production in Serbia.

According to the official logline, "Season 2 expands the world of 'Robin Hood,' as the arrival of King Henry (Purefoy), Prince Richard (O'Donoghue), and the ambitious Amaury D'Montfort (Roberts) reshapes the political landscape, forcing Rob and his allies to navigate shifting loyalties, royal power struggles, and dangerous new threats."

A Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced.