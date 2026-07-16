Casting News: Once Upon A Time Vet Joins Robin Hood, Jimmy Olsen Series Casts Gorilla Grodd, And More
Robin Hood will soon cross paths with TV's former Captain Hook.
Colin O'Donoghue ("Once Upon a Time") is one of three new additions to Season 2 of "Robin Hood," it was announced Thursday. James Purefoy ("The Following") and Luke Roberts ("Ransom") have also joined the MGM+ drama, which is currently in production in Serbia.
According to the official logline, "Season 2 expands the world of 'Robin Hood,' as the arrival of King Henry (Purefoy), Prince Richard (O'Donoghue), and the ambitious Amaury D'Montfort (Roberts) reshapes the political landscape, forcing Rob and his allies to navigate shifting loyalties, royal power struggles, and dangerous new threats."
A Season 2 premiere date has not yet been announced.
In other casting news...
* Jimmy Tatro ("The Hawk," "Home Economics") will star as DC's Gorilla Grodd in HBO Max's "Superman" spin-off series centered on Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen, Deadline reports.
* Sophie Nélisse ("Yellowjackets," "Heated Rivalry") will play Lucy in Netflix's forthcoming adaptation of Carley Fortune's "This Summer Will Be Different." The 10-episode series is described as "a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island" where a young woman navigates her twenties and "her first real love with her best friend's brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for."
* Netflix's Vegas-set drama "The Roman," starring Oscar Isaac and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, has added Vincent D'Onofrio ("Daredevil: Born Again"), Kate Mara ("Imperfect Women"), Clancy Brown ("I Will Find You"), Thomas Sadoski ("The Newsroom"), and Jason Schwartzman ("Mountainhead") to its cast, Variety reports.
* William Jackson Harper ("The Good Place") will star opposite Elisabeth Moss in Hulu's legal drama "Conviction," Deadline reports. The ensemble also includes Jimmi Simpson, Kevin McKidd, Sebastian De Souza, Adam Godley, Linda Emond, and Ella Anderson.
* Anna Konkle ("PEN15") and Paul Scheer ("Black Monday") have joined the cast of Netflix's coming-of-age comedy "I Suck at Girls," from executive producers Justin Halpern and Bill Lawrence.
* Disney+ is looking to reboot "The Mickey Mouse Club," ordering a pilot and casting the following 11 youngsters, per Deadline: Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, and Brooklynn Pitts ("Camp Rock 3"), Erianthe Akaata ("Young Rock"), Scarlett London Diviney ("The Lion King"), Michael Cash ("Black Rabbit"), Yonas Kibreab ("Elio"), Varonica Mitchell, Kauani, Scarlett Grace Petty, and Carter Barnes.