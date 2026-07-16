What To Watch Thursday: New Descendants Movie, Will Ferrell Is The Hawk, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: The Descendants face a "Wicked" new villain, Will Ferrell plays pro-golfer "The Hawk," and President Trump delivers a primetime address.
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Showtimes for July 16, 2026
Criminal Minds: Evolution
As The Fan’s endgame begins to take shape, he sets his sights on others; Elias Voit grapples with his own demons and devises a strategy to deal with his nemesis.
The Hawk
Series premiere: Will Ferrell plays a once great golfer who refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in history.
Marc by Sofia
The documentary offers an intimate, unconventional portrait of Marc Jacobs, crafted by Sofia Coppola to capture the genius and singular universe of the iconic American designer.
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland
Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe. But little do they know that changing the past created a new villain — Maddox Hatter.
Big Brother
The three nominees compete in the season's first BB Blockbuster, which will leave two houseguests on the chopping block; a player is evicted from the game.
Celebrity Family Feud
Singer-songwriter Sheila E. faces off against girl group En Vogue. Then, singers Lisa Lisa and Taylor Dayne battle it out for their selected charities.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Sammi begins life as a new mom; Ronnie is hiding something major; Mike continues to inspire; someone slides into Jenni's DMs
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Gina and Jenn question Shannon about skipping a conversation with Tamra; the women come together to celebrate Emily turning 50 with a festive drag bingo game.
Surviving Earth
An early fish journeys to the ends of the ocean to find a mate before his exotic and colorful reef is destroyed by freezing waters.
The Man Will Burn
Burning Man is canceled again; Renegade Burners hold their own desert event, which feels like a return to the festival's roots and reveals complex leadership tensions.
President Trump's Address
President Trump delivers a speech from the White House, with plans to address election integrity and provide an update on Iran.
Press Your Luck
Host Elizabeth Banks suspects that the WHAMMY is going to turn up the heat as contestants try to snag those big bucks and prizes. (TVLine has reached out to ABC regarding a possible preemption or delayed start time.)
Project Runway
The designers have a second chance at a first impression as they are challenged to create a look that reflects their personal design style.