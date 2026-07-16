Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, Mother Of The Kardashians' Kris Jenner, Dead At 91
Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, who often appeared on "The Kardashians" alongside her daughter Kris Jenner, has died. She was 91.
Jenner confirmed the news of Shannon's passing in a post on Instagram Thursday.
"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," she wrote. "There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters... to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."
Shannon was featured on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" throughout its run on E! between 2007 and 2021. She continued to make appearances after the series rebranded as "The Kardashians" and moved to Hulu in 2022. She was grandmother to Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.
Kris Jenner pays tribute to her late mother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon
In announcing the death of Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon on Instagram, Kris Jenner penned a heartfelt tribute to her late mother.
"She taught us that family is everything," she wrote. "She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life's challenges with resilience and faith."
Jenner spoke to her mother directly, thanking Shannon "for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter."
Despite the loss, the Kardashian matriarch shared that her family finds "comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us."
She continued: "Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud. Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces... thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life... I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything."