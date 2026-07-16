Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, Mother Of The Kardashians' Kris Jenner, Dead At 91

In announcing the death of Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon on Instagram, Kris Jenner penned a heartfelt tribute to her late mother.

"She taught us that family is everything," she wrote. "She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life's challenges with resilience and faith."

Jenner spoke to her mother directly, thanking Shannon "for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter."

Despite the loss, the Kardashian matriarch shared that her family finds "comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us."

She continued: "Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud. Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces... thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life... I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything."