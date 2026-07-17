Quote Of The Day By Shonda Rhimes: 'There Is One Rule. The Rule Is: There Are No Rules. Happiness Comes From...'

"I think a lot of people dream. And while they are busy dreaming, the really happy people, the really successful people, the really interesting, powerful, engaged people? Are busy doing." — from "Year of Yes: How to Dance It Out, Stand in the Sun and Be Your Own Person"

"The goal is that everyone should get to turn on the TV and see someone who looks like them and loves like them. And just as important, everyone should turn on the TV and see someone who doesn't look like them and love like them. Because perhaps then they will learn from them. Perhaps then they will not isolate them. Marginalize them. Erase them. Perhaps they will even come to recognize themselves in them. Perhaps they will even learn to love them." — from Rhimes' speech at the Human Rights Campaign's 2015 gala

"There is a brand that people assume that I am, and the kinds of stories that I can tell, and they have nothing to do with me as a writer, but simply have to do with the fact that we were on ABC... I'm excited to tell other stories. I'm excited to tell stories in different ways. I'm excited to be able to just do things in a different way. It's just time." — discussing her 2017 move from ABC to Netflix