What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

⚽️ 3 p.m. FIFA World Cup Final (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown" Season 1 finale (Discovery Channel)

📺 9 p.m. "100 Cooks" Season 1 finale (Food Network)

📺 9 p.m. "Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat" Season 3 finale (AMC)

🎥 8 p.m. "He'll Never Find Me" (Lifetime movie)

After fleeing an abusive marriage and faking her own death, a woman (Kabby Borders) builds a new life in a quiet Midwestern town, only to have a viral video expose her identity and unleash a deadly chain of events; Devante Winfrey co-stars.

MONDAY, JULY 20

📺 "King of the Hill" Season 15 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross" Season 2 (Roku, three-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Ugliest House in America" Season 8 (HGTV)

📺 10 p.m. "History's Greatest Machines With Dolph Lundgren" Season 1 finale (History)

TUESDAY, JULY 21

📺 "WWE: Unreal" Season 3 (Netflix, five-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "In the City" Season 1 Reunion, Week 1 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 8 p.m. "Kitchen Nightmares" Season 3 (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives of London" (Bravo)

The cast includes housewives Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker, and Nessie Welschinger.

🤣 "Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

📺 "All the Queen's Men" midseason finale (Paramount+)

📺 "Christmas at Sea" Season 2 finale (Hallmark+)

📺 "Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi" (Netflix special)

Drawing on unseen archival footage spanning every season through to the final film, the special brings together the cast, creator Alice Oseman, executive producer Patrick Walters, and the fans who made "Heartstopper" a global phenomenon.

📺 "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" Season 4 finale (Netflix, two episodes)

📺 8 p.m. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" Season 5 (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Million Dollar Nannies" Season 1 finale (Freeform, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "Pompeii: Out of Time With Tom Hiddleston" (NatGeo)

Hiddleston journeys back in time, stepping into cinematic scripted sequences following the lives of real Romans caught in Vesuvius' path. (All three episodes stream Thursday on Disney+ and Hulu.)

🎥 "My Grandfather Charles Manson" (Hulu documentary)

Sophia's quest to identify her unknown grandfather results in a shocking discovery: He is history's most notorious criminal — and he bears striking physical similarities to her beloved father.

🎥 "A Toxic Love Story" (Netflix documentary)

In a glamorous California suburb, a young woman's arrest for a violent fantasy plot becomes a sensational scandal — but the truth remains hidden behind a sophisticated web of deception.

THURSDAY, JULY 23

📺 "Criminal Minds" Season 19 finale (Paramount+)

📺 "Gone" (BritBox, three-episode premiere)

When a music teacher vanishes without a trace, the detective (Eve Myles) investigating her disappearance begins to suspect that the husband (David Morrissey) desperate to find her may be hiding something.

📺 "Ransom Canyon" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 (Paramount+)

📺 "Trigger Point" Season 3 finale (BritBox)

📺 8 p.m. "Restaurant Impossible: Last Call" (Food Network)

Chef Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Jen Agg lead the charge to rescue struggling restaurants across North America.

📺 9 p.m. "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" (HBO Max)

Stuart accidentally triggers a multiverse Armageddon and sets out to restore reality with help from Denise, Bert, and Kripke — while encountering alternate-universe versions of "Big Bang Theory" characters along the way.

📺 10 p.m. "Impractical Jokers" Season 13 (TBS)

FRIDAY, JULY 24

📺 "Breaking Bear" (Tubi, two-episode premiere)

Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley, and Josh Gad (Frozen) lend their voices to this adult animated comedy about a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home.

📺 "The Chi" series finale (Paramount+)

📺 White House Correspondents Association Dinner (major news networks, time TBD)

📺 10 p.m. "Roast My Rental" (HGTV)

Leslie Jones roasts America's worst short-term rentals, then helps transform the disaster properties into vacation-worthy escapes.

🎥 "72 Hours" (Netflix movie)

A 40-year-old executive (Kevin Hart) hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings (including Marcello Hernandez, Kam Patterson, and Ben Marshall) on a wild three-day bachelor party, after he's inadvertently added to their group text.

🎥 "The Dink" (Apple TV movie)

A former tennis prodigy (Jake Johnson) finds new purpose in pickleball after an injury sidelines his tennis comeback; Chloe Fineman, Ed Harris, Patton Oswalt, Chris Parnell, Andy Roddick, Mary Steenburgen, and Ben Stiller co-star.

🎥 8 p.m. "My Husband, My Enemy" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)

After faking her death to escape an abusive husband, a woman starts over in a small seaside town, only to have her new life threatened when a social media post reveals her whereabouts; Ashley Brinkman, Andrew Fultz, and Brandon Pitts star.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

🏀 8:30 p.m. WNBA All-Star Game (ABC)

🎥 "Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender" (Paramount+ movie)

In this follow-up to the animated classic, Avatar Aang, the world's last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction.

🎥 8 p.m. "Girl In the Coffin" (Lifetime movie)

After finding comfort in the funeral director (Robert James-Collier) who handled her mother's service, a grieving woman (Tahirah Sharif) discovers the horrifying depths of his obsession when she awakens trapped inside a coffin beneath his funeral home.

🎥 8 p.m. "Love Under the Mistletoe" (Hallmark Channel movie)

An interior designer (Jen Lilley) reconnects with her former high school crush (Nick Bateman) while helping revive a beloved Christmas charity fundraiser in their hometown.