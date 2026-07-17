God Of War TV Series To Recast Kratos After Actor Ryan Hurst Suffers On-Set Injury
Prime Video's "God of War" video game adaptation is recasting the lead role of Kratos after actor Ryan Hurst, who was originally cast as the Spartan warrior, was seriously injured on set in late June, Deadline reports.
The decision was made after "careful consideration" by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the studios behind the buzzy fantasy drama. It's also an unfortunate turn of events for Hurst, who reportedly put on 40 pounds of muscle (and put in months of work on the Vancouver set) before getting hurt on the job in the physically demanding role.
The specific injury was a torn bicep, which occurred when the actor was performing a stunt. The tear is also said to require surgery. The typical recovery time for the operation is 4-6 months, however, full strength may not be regained until a full year, which would've pushed the production into 2027.
"God of War" paused production immediately following the incident and remains on hiatus, according to the report. Prep is expected to begin in mid-August for a mid-October start, which will include reshoots with the new actor taking over Kratos. Whether child actor Callum Vinson (who plays Atreus) will also be recast — kids grow up fast! — remains TBD.
What else do we know about the God of War TV series?
"God of War" was first ordered to series in December 2022. Per its official description, the drama "follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world."
Kratos will also try to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.
In 2024, Ronald D. Moore ("Outlander," "Battlestar Galactica") took over as showrunner for the series, replacing Rafe Judkins ("The Wheel of Time"), after the studios opted to go in a different creative direction.
The "God of War" cast also includes Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.
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