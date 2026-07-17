God Of War TV Series To Recast Kratos After Actor Ryan Hurst Suffers On-Set Injury

Prime Video's "God of War" video game adaptation is recasting the lead role of Kratos after actor Ryan Hurst, who was originally cast as the Spartan warrior, was seriously injured on set in late June, Deadline reports.

The decision was made after "careful consideration" by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, the studios behind the buzzy fantasy drama. It's also an unfortunate turn of events for Hurst, who reportedly put on 40 pounds of muscle (and put in months of work on the Vancouver set) before getting hurt on the job in the physically demanding role.

The specific injury was a torn bicep, which occurred when the actor was performing a stunt. The tear is also said to require surgery. The typical recovery time for the operation is 4-6 months, however, full strength may not be regained until a full year, which would've pushed the production into 2027.

"God of War" paused production immediately following the incident and remains on hiatus, according to the report. Prep is expected to begin in mid-August for a mid-October start, which will include reshoots with the new actor taking over Kratos. Whether child actor Callum Vinson (who plays Atreus) will also be recast — kids grow up fast! — remains TBD.