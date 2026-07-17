What To Watch Friday: Heartstopper Movie, Drag Race All Stars Finale, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: Curry Barker's "Obsession" hits streaming, RuPaul crowns an All Star, and "Heartstopper" comes to an end.
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Showtimes for July 17, 2026
Cape Fear
As Max hurls accusations, Anna and Tom go on the offensive; Natalie tries to stop Max.
The Chi
Tensions run high as Bakari makes a choice that puts his life on the line.
Heartstopper Forever
In this full-length film that serves as a series finale, it's a new school year for the Truham-Higgs gang — and as Nick and Charlie's relationship deepens, their thoughts turn to life after the last bell rings.
Obsession
After breaking the mysterious "One Wish Willow" to win his crush’s (Inde Navarrette) heart, a hopeless romantic (Michael Johnston) finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Season 11 finale: The winning all star is Ruvealed.
Silo
Juliette takes control of her recovery process; Helen suffers consequences of her investigation.
Sugar
Vega isn’t convinced his problem with Ji is solved; Sugar befriends someone in Pavich’s inner circle.
They Fight
A reformed ex-con (André Holland) returns home to Southeast D.C., where he seeks redemption while mentoring a trio of young boxers at his old gym; Wendell Pierce and Samira Wiley co-star.
Best Romcoms Ever!
This two-hour countdown ranks the 20 best romantic comedies of all time using behind-the-scenes stories, commentary, and movie clips.
My Daughter's Trapped In a Throuple
A mother's concerns about her daughter's unconventional relationship intensify when one member of the throuple is found dead and her daughter becomes the prime suspect; Alicia Blasingame, Geffen Aviva, Ty Trumbo, Gary Poux, and Ashley Brinkman star.
Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness
Bob Woodward receives some questionable intel; Henry Ford is forced to take a local mensch out for a test drive; bachelor president James Buchanan tries his luck with the ladies.