Quote Of The Day By Gary Sinise: 'I Found That The More I Gave...'

Actor Gary Sinise has had quite a career. He's the winner of an Emmy ("George Wallace"), Golden Globe ("Truman"), and three Actor Awards (including "Apollo 13"), in addition to being an Oscar nominee for "Forrest Gump." And while he's made a major name for himself in Hollywood, his philanthropic work is also incredibly admirable.

Sinise started the Gary Sinise Foundation and continues to serve as the organization's founder, president, and chairman. Aside from his exceptional TV and film performances, his greatest role is "championing those who serve," according to the foundation's website.

"What began as support for Vietnam veterans grew into a lifelong mission — entertaining troops, building memorials, and founding the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 to uplift America's defenders and their families," reads Sinise's website. "[Sinise's] impact has earned him the prestigious Presidential Citizens Medal, making him only the third actor ever to receive the honor."

Thanks to his work off-screen, the actor — whose TV credits also include "CSY: NY," "Criminal Minds," "The Stand," and "13 Reasons Why" — is perfect for today's Quote of the Day post.