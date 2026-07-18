Quote Of The Day By Gary Sinise: 'I Found That The More I Gave...'
Actor Gary Sinise has had quite a career. He's the winner of an Emmy ("George Wallace"), Golden Globe ("Truman"), and three Actor Awards (including "Apollo 13"), in addition to being an Oscar nominee for "Forrest Gump." And while he's made a major name for himself in Hollywood, his philanthropic work is also incredibly admirable.
Sinise started the Gary Sinise Foundation and continues to serve as the organization's founder, president, and chairman. Aside from his exceptional TV and film performances, his greatest role is "championing those who serve," according to the foundation's website.
"What began as support for Vietnam veterans grew into a lifelong mission — entertaining troops, building memorials, and founding the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 to uplift America's defenders and their families," reads Sinise's website. "[Sinise's] impact has earned him the prestigious Presidential Citizens Medal, making him only the third actor ever to receive the honor."
Thanks to his work off-screen, the actor — whose TV credits also include "CSY: NY," "Criminal Minds," "The Stand," and "13 Reasons Why" — is perfect for today's Quote of the Day post.
Quote of the Day by Gary Sinise
"I found that the more I gave, the more I healed."
Today's quote comes from Sinise's post on the 10 year anniversary of 9/11. After discussing the horror of that day in 2001, the actor and philanthropist discussed how the terrorist attacks forever changed his life and led him to begin the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 in order to serve "all branches of the military at U.S. installations domestically and abroad."
He added: "Throughout my journey, I've met so many extraordinary people that inspire me to continue to do more. Our military men and women, our public service officers in our police and fire departments, and countless others just like me who have dedicated their lives to serving those who serve. These people have refused to let the attacks of September 11, 2001 paralyze them. Instead, they have taken it as a charge to do good."
And Sinise has more than followed suit.
Deeper Meaning of Gary Sinise's Quote — Giving
Seeing one of Hollywood's elite actors donate his time and effort to help those in need is inspirational. Sinise brings to light what the power of giving can do for our society and local communities. Plus, as he states, giving — whether in support of our troops, the hungry, the LGBTQIA+ community, and more — can have transformative healing properties too.
While the internet is a breeding ground for virtue signaling, the actor's efforts for a cause he cares about is a wake-up call to those of us who feel strongly about the state of our nation and want to help make serious change, even if at local levels. While most of us don't have the worldwide reach of an award-winning actor, his work forces us to look inward and consider whether we're doing enough to help our fellow Americans.
More Quotes From Gary Sinise
- "From that unspeakable evil [on 9/11], truly, much good did come as many Americans have taken up the charge to pitch in and to make sure that we never forget." — from the Gary Sinise Foundation website
- "While we can never do enough to show gratitude to our nation's defenders, veterans, first responders, and the families that serve alongside them, we can always do a little more." — Sinise's 2019 book "Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service"
- "How can I make a difference in restoring what's been lost? How can I help make sure our veterans are never treated that way again?" — "Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service"
- "We live in a great country. It's been wonderful to see how folks from around the world who have traveled here for the World Cup are enjoying so many of the things that we are so used to here. We have so much to be thankful for, not the least of which are the men and women who defend our country and protect our cities. Those whose service and sacrifice must not be taken for granted. Where would we all be if no one wanted to serve?" — Facebook post