The Middle Was Originally Created As A Starring Vehicle For A Former Hit Talk Show Host

Before Patricia Heaton of "Everybody Loves Raymond" fame became the star of "The Middle," the ABC show was intended to revolve around talk show host Ricki Lake. Lake played struggling midwestern mother Frankie Heck in the unaired 2007 pilot; two years later in the aired pilot, Heaton played Frankie at a slightly later stage in her life.

"They went older," Lake told Deadline about the show in a 2012 interview. "It wasn't even a case of me being replaced, they revamped the show because it was during the [writers'] strike. We had done the pilot and the strike happened, they held on to my option for another six to eight months, then they revamped it a year later with her." A lot of TV shows were changed by the 2007-2008 TV writers' strike, but few of them saw a cast shake-up so extreme.

"The Middle" could've been the next step in Lake's career after she left her long-running daytime talk show in 2004. Lake never ended up leading her own successful sitcom, but in 2012 she returned to running her own talk show for another year. "I haven't seen ['The Middle'], but [not having to do it] was actually a relief because I'm just better doing this," Lake said about her rebooted talk show.