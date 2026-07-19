Quote Of The Day By Betty White: 'You Can Lie To Anyone In The World And Even Get Away With It, Perhaps, But When You Are Alone And Look Into...'

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Betty White made a name for herself as a comedic actress who knew exactly what was needed to get a laugh. Her celebrated TV-and-film career got underway in 1949 and continued nearly until her death in 2021 at age 99. Along the way, she commanded attention — and had people guffawing — via roles like Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls."

White won multiple Emmys over the course of her 70-year career; she also launched her own production company, hosted everything from game shows to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and served as a passionate advocate for animal rights.

White was incredibly accomplished in many aspects of the entertainment business, and her long run gave her a unique perspective that makes her a good fit for today's quote of the day.