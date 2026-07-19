Quote Of The Day By Betty White: 'You Can Lie To Anyone In The World And Even Get Away With It, Perhaps, But When You Are Alone And Look Into...'
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Betty White made a name for herself as a comedic actress who knew exactly what was needed to get a laugh. Her celebrated TV-and-film career got underway in 1949 and continued nearly until her death in 2021 at age 99. Along the way, she commanded attention — and had people guffawing — via roles like Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls."
White won multiple Emmys over the course of her 70-year career; she also launched her own production company, hosted everything from game shows to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and served as a passionate advocate for animal rights.
White was incredibly accomplished in many aspects of the entertainment business, and her long run gave her a unique perspective that makes her a good fit for today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Betty White
"You can lie to anyone in the world and even get away with it, perhaps, but when you are alone and look into your own eyes in the mirror, you can't sidestep the truth. Always be sure you can meet those eyes directly."
This quote comes from Betty White's 2012 book, "If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won't)," a collection of her observations about life. "The New York Times" called the work "a breezy patchwork of musings on aging, acting, poker (she plays a monthly game), and pet ownership."
But White wasn't afraid to get serious when needed, as in the quote above, which discusses the importance of telling the truth.
Deeper meaning of Betty White's quote — Be honest
Betty White was beloved throughout her career, in part because she said what she thought. The quote above is an example of her plain-spoken, direct nature: White is telling her readers that all that really matters, at the end of the day, is to be comfortable with the actions they've taken. After all, only you will know whether you've been honest in your words and deeds.
The concept is tough but ultimately good: Though it can be a challenge to be straightforward and/or always keep honesty as your guide, in the long run, it is a good way to ensure inner peace.
More quotes from Betty White
* "It is important that you not believe your own publicity. Be grateful for whatever praise you receive, but take it with a grain of salt." — from "If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won't)
* "Have I got them fooled." — from a 2010 CNN interview
* "I love children, the only problem with children: they grow up to be people, and I just like animals better than people. It's that simple." — from a 2015 Entertainment Tonight interview