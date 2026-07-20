House Of The Dragon: A Massacre At The Red Keep Bodes Ill For Rhaenyra & Co. — Read Recap

Addam and Baela report to Rhaenyra's small council that Vhagar is out and about, burning the countryside willy-nilly. Rhaenyra orders Daemon to take Caraxes and see what's up, but he refuses — in front of the whole Small Council — because he wants to investigate the deaths of two Gold Cloaks in Flea Bottom the night before.

"Have I somehow found myself back on Dragonstone?" the Black queen wonders when she catches up to her consort in the hallway. "Where my voice, again, must compete with yours?" He says no in the douchiest way possible: "I have pledged to fulfill your commands. Just... later." He points out that she wants revenge and is being distracted by commoners' grumblings. Then, they're interrupted with news: Rhaenyra's young son, Joffrey, has returned to the castle. The queen gets a strange look on her face, then says she'll visit the child she hasn't seen in ages. Just... later.

Daemon finds Rhaenyra praying to The Seven — a move she says can't hurt, despite the fact that Targaryens don't really believe in the gods — and then the two of them have a conversation in high Valyrian about how the faction working against her in King's Landing may be a) more organized, and therefore b) more formidable than either of them thought. More on that in a tick.

By the time Rhaenyra gets to Joffrey's room that evening, he's fallen asleep.

In Tumbleton, Ormund gets a raven that Gold Cloaks have been killed in King's Landing. Then he and Daeron talk about history, and Daeron bests his surrogate father in a game. At first, Ormund is incensed, but then he instructs his charge never to apologize for victory, and shows him some coins he had forged in the youth's likeness.