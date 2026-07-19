Quotes Of The Week: All American, Ride Or Die, Daily Show, Project Runway, And More

You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Ride or Die," "House of the Dragon," "The Valley," "Criminal Minds: Evolution," and "The Five Star Weekend."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "All American" shouts out "How to Get Away With Murder," "Matlock" catches a stray on "The Daily Show," and "Big Brother" shows "Survivor" some love. Plus, we've got double doses of "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," and "Project Runway."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)