The Vampire Lestat's Scariest Scenes Set The Stage For A Terrifying Season 4

"The Vampire Lestat" is not scary, but that could change if AMC greenlights the show for another season.

Granted, Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) is an immortal mass murderer with godlike powers; conceptually, he's terrifying. But in a more direct sense — via razor-sharp writing and Reid's swaying between campy rock star egomania and wailing vulnerability — he's quite charming, and unlikely to inspire the type of bone-chilling dread associated with, for one example, a xenomorph from the "Alien" franchise.

But what about his eponymous, uproarious show on AMC (aka "Interview with the Vampire" Season 3, retitled to reflect the direction of the story)? Is it scary? Evil ex-boyfriend Armand (Assad Zaman) has some very unsettling moments in Season 3, and the program overall contains more than its share of blood 'n' guts. But most folks can probably watch an episode of the show and still get a nightmare-free eight hours of sleep afterwards.

That may change if AMC orders Season 4. Presuming the rise of Akasha in Episode 5, "New York," and Louis de Pointe du Lac's (Jacob Anderson) visit to the butcher shop in the season finale are any omen, future "Interview with the Vampire" episodes will make "The Walking Dead" look like a "Twilight"-themed birthday party for a tween with easily offended religious parents.