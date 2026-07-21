Quote Of The Day By Bob Odenkirk: 'I Don't Know What The Future Is If We Don't Hope To Be Better Than...'

Unlike his "Breaking Bad" character, Bob Odenkirk is handing out advice for free in TVLine's quote of the day.

Odenkirk joined the cast of "Breaking Bad" in its second season as shady attorney Saul Goodman, then went on to reprise the role in the spin-off "Better Call Saul," earning six Emmy nominations for lead actor in a drama series. The series ran for six seasons on AMC between 2015 and 2022.

He went on to lead a third series for AMC in 2023, starring in "Lucky Hank" as Hank Devereaux, the grumpy and disgruntled chairman of the English department at a small Pennsylvania college. The series was canceled after one season.

Odenkirk's other TV credits include "The Bear," "Fargo," "How I Met Your Mother," "Entourage," "The Larry Sanders Show," and more.

Because of his prolific career in some of TV's top shows, Odenkirk is delivering today's quote of the day.