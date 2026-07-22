Quote Of The Day By Tina Fey: 'Don't Waste Your Energy Trying To Educate Or Change Opinions...'

Tina Fey has never let her critics stand in her way.

The Emmy-winning actor and writer has emerged as one of TV's greatest comedic voices, starting with her time as a writer on the long-running NBC sketch show "Saturday Night Live." She joined the "SNL" writers' room in 1997 and was soon promoted to head writer, becoming an on-screen cast member as well and anchoring "Weekend Update" with Jimmy Fallon, and later with Amy Poehler.

When Fey left "SNL" in 2006, she launched her own NBC sitcom, "30 Rock," creating the series and starring as Liz Lemon, the beleaguered head writer of an NBC sketch show. (Actually, her initial pitch for the show was quite different.) "30 Rock" became a comedy classic, earning more than 100 Emmy nominations and running for seven seasons. Since then, Fey has lent her unique comedic sensibility to shows like "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Great News," and "Girls5eva" as an executive producer, and she now stars along with fellow "SNL" alum Will Forte in the Netflix comedy "The Four Seasons."

All in all, it's been a very successful run for Fey, but she's had her share of naysayers along the way — and that's what inspired TVLine's quote of the day.