Quote Of The Day By Kristen Bell: 'There's Nothing Weak About...'

"Nobody Wants This" star Kristen Bell has been speaking out about mental health for years now, offering advice and sage wisdom for those in need.

While the actress admits that she didn't speak up about her own struggles with anxiety and depression for the first 15 years of her career, she decided to share her history with hopes of helping those who may hear her powerful words.

Bell attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, but left just shy of graduating in order to take a role in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" on Broadway. After starring in the Broadway revival of "The Crucible" with Liam Neeson and Laura Linney, she moved to Los Angeles to further her career.

After appearing in small roles in "Deadwood," "The Shield," "Everwood," and more, she landed her breakthrough role as the titular character in "Veronica Mars," which she held for three seasons, a movie, and later, a fourth revival season. Her other TV credits include "Gossip Girl," "Heroes," "The Good Place," "The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window," and "Party Down," among others.