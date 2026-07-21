ESPN's Ryan Clark And Karl Ravech Among 8 On-Air Personalities Leaving Amid Company-Wide Layoffs

Emmy-winning football analyst Ryan Clark and longtime baseball commentator Karl Ravech are among eight on-air personalities who have been laid off at ESPN, The Athletic reports. The news comes amid a wave of company-wide layoffs at parent company Disney.

Also leaving the cable sports giant are "SportsCenter" anchor David Lloyd, NFL commentators and former players Cam Newton and Bart Scott, and injury expert Stephania Bell. NFL Network analyst Charles Davis and insider Tom Pelissero were also let go, in the wake of ESPN formally acquiring the NFL Network in January.

Clark's exit was first reported by The Athletic on Monday, and it was an awkward one: Clark was actually appearing as one of the commentators on ESPN's daily football news show "NFL Live" when he was told he was being let go. (Executives reportedly feared that news of his exit would leak before they could inform him in person.) He left midway through the show and did not return.

Clark — a former NFL player who won a Super Bowl as a member of the 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers — was one of the most prominent voices on ESPN's NFL coverage, regularly appearing on "NFL Live" as well as the network's Monday Night Football broadcasts and sports talk shows like "First Take." He won an Sports Emmy in 2023 for best personality/studio analyst. Clark first joined ESPN in 2015 and signed a new contract with the network in 2024, reportedly for more than $2 million per year.