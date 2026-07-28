5 Best Pregnancy Storylines In Sitcom History, Ranked

Pregnancy storylines on TV don't always go over well with the fans. Very few "Gilmore Girl" viewers enjoyed what the show did with Lane Kim (Keiko Agena), for instance, nor were many "Modern Family" fans thrilled with the late-show pregnancy storyline for Haley (Sarah Hyland).

When it comes to a real-life actress on a show getting pregnant, most audiences would rather not have the writers try to incorporate it into her character. They'd rather the show strategically hide the actress' baby bump with conveniently placed objects and oversized clothing, rather than alter their character arc in response to a real-life development.

Some of the picks on this list, however, are great examples of a series expertly taking advantage of an actress' real-life pregnancy. Other examples here don't share that meta aspect, but they still handle pregnancy in a fun, surprising way that deepens the pregnant character's overall arc rather than undermine it.