How An Aspirin Ad Let This Sitcom Know It Was A Hit Before TV Ratings Existed

When the first-ever American sitcom "Mary Kay and Johnny" premiered in 1947, there was no way to tell exactly how many people were regularly watching. The A.C. Nielson company didn't start measuring TV ratings until the 1950-51 TV season, which made it hard for advertising companies to gauge what it was worth to put their ads in a show's commercial breaks.

One of the sponsors for "Mary Kay and Johnny" was Anacin, which sold pills of aspirin mixed with caffeine. In 1948, the company wanted to get a better sense of how lucrative "Mary Kay and Johnny" was, so it released an ad during the show offering free pocket mirrors to the first 200 viewers who reached out. Anacin expected up to 400 letters, but it received around 9,000 instead.

By the time "Mary Kay and Johnny" wrapped up its run in 1950, TV ownership was starting to surge nationwide and advertising companies were embracing television as an exciting new medium. As popular as the show was throughout its run, it offered only a hint of the massive viewership numbers that sitcoms like "I Love Lucy" would soon garner. The best TV shows of the '60s, for instance, all easily dwarfed the '40s sitcom in popularity simply because so many more people owned a TV.