Before Star Trek: Voyager, Robert Picardo Starred With Dana Delany On An Acclaimed War Drama
Best known for playing The Doctor in all seven seasons of "Star Trek: Voyager" and in other "Star Trek" projects, Robert Picardo took part in a different side of war on screen prior to joining the famed sci-fi franchise. The Vietnam War drama "China Beach" aired four seasons on ABC from 1988 to 1991, telling the stories of doctors, nurses, and other personnel stationed at an evacuation hospital during the conflict. Starring alongside "Desperate Housewives" star Dana Delany's Captain Colleen McMurphy, Picardo played Captain Dick Richard, a surgeon who was drafted into the war.
While some of the most distinguished war-themed TV series, such as HBO's "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," showcase the intensity and bloodshed of battle, "China Beach" earned praise for an entirely different approach. By choosing to focus more on medical professionals and civilians instead of soldiers alone, "China Beach" offered a compelling wartime narrative that most critics enjoyed. In fact, many people forget that it's an Emmy-winning TV show: "China Beach" won five Emmys during its run, including outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Delany in 1989 and 1992 — McMurphy ranks among TVLine's best female TV characters. Away from the front lines, the characters of "China Beach" faced different challenges, but still dealt with the struggle of being far from home and embroiled in a cause they had no say in.
China Beach never got the attention it deserved
Despite its critical acclaim, "China Beach" never attracted a mainstream following, and its end was rather rough. After Season 3 aired, ABC put the last seven episodes of the show's fourth and final season on hold due to low viewership ratings. "China Beach" Season 4 premiered in September 1990, but the finale wouldn't air until July 1991. ABC initially was undecided on whether to proceed with another season of "China Beach," but the network eventually canceled the series.
At the time, Robert Picardo spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the importance of "China Beach" in light of the Persian Gulf War, which saw the United States and other allied nations engage with Saddam Hussein-led Iraqi forces in Kuwait from 1990 to 1991. "If 'China Beach' got the ratings that 'L.A. Law' got, we would not be in the Persian Gulf right now," he said. "There's a very strong and solid anti-war message in 'China Beach' toward the policy that had us engage in that conflict. That would be a lesson we all deserve to examine in light of our present conflict."
The cancellation of "China Beach" spelled a premature end for its story about the lesser-known consequences of war. Fortunately, audiences can still watch "China Beach" today on the streaming service Howdy, which is available through the Roku Channel and Prime Video.