Before Star Trek: Voyager, Robert Picardo Starred With Dana Delany On An Acclaimed War Drama

Best known for playing The Doctor in all seven seasons of "Star Trek: Voyager" and in other "Star Trek" projects, Robert Picardo took part in a different side of war on screen prior to joining the famed sci-fi franchise. The Vietnam War drama "China Beach" aired four seasons on ABC from 1988 to 1991, telling the stories of doctors, nurses, and other personnel stationed at an evacuation hospital during the conflict. Starring alongside "Desperate Housewives" star Dana Delany's Captain Colleen McMurphy, Picardo played Captain Dick Richard, a surgeon who was drafted into the war.

While some of the most distinguished war-themed TV series, such as HBO's "Band of Brothers" and "The Pacific," showcase the intensity and bloodshed of battle, "China Beach" earned praise for an entirely different approach. By choosing to focus more on medical professionals and civilians instead of soldiers alone, "China Beach" offered a compelling wartime narrative that most critics enjoyed. In fact, many people forget that it's an Emmy-winning TV show: "China Beach" won five Emmys during its run, including outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Delany in 1989 and 1992 — McMurphy ranks among TVLine's best female TV characters. Away from the front lines, the characters of "China Beach" faced different challenges, but still dealt with the struggle of being far from home and embroiled in a cause they had no say in.