Criminal Minds' Season 19 Finale: [Spoiler] Is Gone! Hear From The Exiting Cast Member

TVLINE | I thought it was interesting, when Voit calls to say goodbye to Rossi, the way Rossi speaks to him on that call is so different from the way Rossi speaks to him in his head.

I think the reason why Rossi is in Voit's head is because he's the only person that he respects as kind of his mental rival. And within that, we all speak so harshly to ourselves; Joe [Mantegna] did a great job this season of like, really, antagonizing Voit when he's in his head and laughing at him. Our inner critics are so hard on us, and having it be Rossi — the only person that Voit kind of respects, even though he doesn't want to admit it — it's kind of a father figure. It's perfect that he's just so harsh on him and always calling him an idiot, because clearly Voit has daddy issues. [Laughs]

TVLINE | Holly saves the day, but does it by murdering someone. For Voit, I would imagine that might be his worst nightmare, seeing this action play out via his kid. Talk to me about that.

Yeah. I think it's always been lurking in the back of his head, like going back to Season 2, when he finds out that she's been cutting. And he's like, "Well, what kind of cuts? Is it this? Is it for attention?" Because he's always been terrified his kids will be like him. And I really should have done more research — I don't think serial killing is a genetic trait — but I imagine if you are a serial killer and you don't want to be one, you want to be a good dad, you're scared you're going to pass that on to your kids.

TVLINE | Well, we see her ask Cromley about that, too.

[For Voit], I think it's more just like, "Man, like, look at the position I've put my daughter in. All this bull***t I've done my whole life has now put my daughter in a spot where she has to kill someone." I think it's more that than, "Oh no, is my daughter a murderer?"

TVLINE | Earlier this season, we saw Rossi go hard on Penelope for speaking in Voit's favor. But at the end of the episode, Rossi's decision to lie for Voit essentially is the reason Voit doesn't get a harsher punishment. When they first met, do you think your character ever would have dreamed that Rossi would stand up for him in that way? 6:41: No. No, in no way — and I don't think Rossi ever would have dreamed it either. I think what the audience has seen over four years is also what Rossi has seen over four seasons: that this person has changed and they are remorseful and they want to do different, and they don't want special treatment. I mean, I think Voit wants to be put to death. It's almost like a double-edged sword. It's like Rossi's actually kind of punishing him. [Laughs]

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